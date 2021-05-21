Live events on the horizon in Fruitland

(FRUITLAND, IA) Fruitland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fruitland:

David Zollo at Mississippi Brewing Co, Muscatine. Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 107 Iowa Ave, Muscatine, IA

David Zollo at Mississippi Brewing Co, Muscatine. at 107 Iowa Ave, Muscatine, IA 52761-3732, United States on Fri May 21 2021 at 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Contrary Brewing Co | MD Moncada | Muscatine Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 411 W Mississippi Dr, Muscatine, IA

3x KBOE Iowa Country Artist of the Year Nominee, ReverbNation Best New Music Lister 2019, Michael Moncada, Solo Acoustic Show. This event is in association with Jambrella. ~Jambrella Productions~

Visitation Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:30 PM

Address: 1931 Houser St, Muscatine, IA

Here is Theresa Florence Zaehringer’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Theresa Florence Zaehringer (Muscatine, Iowa...

MHS Class of 1991 - 30th Reunion Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: Harbor Dr, Muscatine, IA

Class of 1991!!!!! We will be celebrating our 30th Class Reunion, Friday, June 11, from 6-10pm at Pearl City Station, or better known as, The Red Brick Building on the Riverfront. Come hungry...

Swim Lessons - Semi Private - Muscatine, IA 2021 Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:40 AM

Address: 1 Park Dr, Muscatine, IA

Description These classes are designed to provide more individual instruction (two students per instructor) and to allow for children to work on specific problem areas. Note: Certification is not...