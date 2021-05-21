Live events Hanna — what’s coming up

(HANNA, WY) Live events are coming to Hanna.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hanna area:

Daniel Kosel and Savannah Wood @ Firewater Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 110 E Main Ave, Saratoga, WY

6-10pm DOUBLE MUSICIAN SHOWCASE Savannah Wood (Bozeman MT) delivers Indie+Folk+Alt+ Rock covers and originals with beautiful, unique vocals and pretty guitar. Daniel Kosel performs signature...

G-291 Joint Information System/Center Planning Rawlins, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1016 W Hugus St, Rawlins, WY 82301

Please bring you FEMA SID# and copies of your prerequisite certificates. Course Description Public information consists of the processes, p

Firefighter 5K Obstacle Race Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Come join the Firefighter 5K (3.18 mi) obstacle race and Open House! It will start and end at Station 2 at 501 E State st Rawlins WY. The race will have 4 obstacles and water stations and there...

G-290, Basic Public Information Officers Course, Carbon County Rawlins, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1016 West Hugus St, Rawlins, WY 82301

Public information consists of the processes, procedures and systems to communicate timely, accurate and accessible information.

Jalan Crossland/ The Lonesome Heroes/ J Shogren Shanghai'd Saratoga, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 110 SE River Street, Saratoga, WY 82331

The Annual HIWATER HOEDOWN is back!!!! Amazing lineup this year with Jalan Crossland, The Lonesome Heroes and J Shogren Shanghai'd