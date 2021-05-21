newsbreak-logo
Hanna, WY

Live events Hanna — what's coming up

Hanna Daily
Hanna Daily
 1 day ago

(HANNA, WY) Live events are coming to Hanna.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hanna area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJFia_0a7CwOuf00

Daniel Kosel and Savannah Wood @ Firewater

Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 110 E Main Ave, Saratoga, WY

6-10pm DOUBLE MUSICIAN SHOWCASE Savannah Wood (Bozeman MT) delivers Indie+Folk+Alt+ Rock covers and originals with beautiful, unique vocals and pretty guitar. Daniel Kosel performs signature...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZkWR_0a7CwOuf00

G-291 Joint Information System/Center Planning

Rawlins, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1016 W Hugus St, Rawlins, WY 82301

Please bring you FEMA SID# and copies of your prerequisite certificates.  Course Description Public information consists of the processes, p

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zYrYf_0a7CwOuf00

Firefighter 5K Obstacle Race

Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Come join the Firefighter 5K (3.18 mi) obstacle race and Open House! It will start and end at Station 2 at 501 E State st Rawlins WY. The race will have 4 obstacles and water stations and there...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jKid_0a7CwOuf00

G-290, Basic Public Information Officers Course, Carbon County

Rawlins, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1016 West Hugus St, Rawlins, WY 82301

Public information consists of the processes, procedures and systems to communicate timely, accurate and accessible information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25TM8k_0a7CwOuf00

Jalan Crossland/ The Lonesome Heroes/ J Shogren Shanghai'd

Saratoga, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 110 SE River Street, Saratoga, WY 82331

The Annual HIWATER HOEDOWN is back!!!! Amazing lineup this year with Jalan Crossland, The Lonesome Heroes and J Shogren Shanghai'd

With Hanna Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

