Culbertson, MT

Culbertson events calendar

Culbertson Times
 1 day ago

(CULBERTSON, MT) Live events are lining up on the Culbertson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Culbertson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GEYXv_0a7CwN1w00

SonQuest Rainforest VBS

Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: Sidney, MT

Vacation Bible School at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. Come and Learn about God's Love for you and have a lot of fun! VBS will run Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. June...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Im3X6_0a7CwN1w00

Eastern Montana Out of the Darkness Community Walk 2021

Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Plan to join us for the 2021 Eastern Montana Out of the Darkness Experience. Walker check-in will start at 9 am! We are excited to continue to improve the walk experience and look forward to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R1eIk_0a7CwN1w00

Chamber Board of Directors Meeting

Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 909 S Central Ave, Sidney, MT

The full board meets the third Thursday of each month to discuss matters pertaining to the Chamber of Commerce. The meeting is open to the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oSojP_0a7CwN1w00

9-1-1 Hero Run

Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 119 N Central Ave, Sidney, MT

Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana will hosts a 9-1-1 Hero Run to honor all of our emergency services - EMT, Fire, and Law Enforcement. This is our first year, and choose to support the Sidney...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhVAF_0a7CwN1w00

Montana Young Professionals Summit

Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

The Sidney Young Professionals are pleased to host the Montana Young Professionals Summit in Sidney, MT, June 9-10-11, 2021. This is the statewide conference for the young professionals of...

Culbertson Times

Culbertson, MT
With Culbertson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

News Break
Politics
Related
Sidney, MTSidney Herald

Around Town

At the MonDakLook for artifacts and a slideshow highlighting the history of Sidney Sugars just inside the front doors in the lobby area. The exhibit will be on display through May 29. A Rural Schools of the MonDak Region exhibit is now on display at MDHC. This show features historical...
Montana Statemontanarightnow.com

Students prepare to take over Montana's family farms

MISSOULA, Mont. - Agriculture is essential to Montana's economy and the industry's future is up in the air. But on Missoula County Public School's 100 acres of land, students like Big Sky High School Senior, Colter McWilliams, are learning skills they can use anywhere. “It’s really taught me to work...
Montana Stateypradio.org

Field Days: Unloading The Hives In Montana

On this episode of Field Days, Yellowstone County commercial beekeeper Todd Larson unloads hives in Carbon County from a tractor trailer coming from California, where his bees have spent the spring pollinating almonds. Field Days is an award-winning weekly audio diary following the day-to-day life of agricultural producers in Montana,...
Montana StateMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Meat giveaway for Montana veterans

This letter is to all veterans and their families who reside in Missoula and all surrounding areas. On May 30, from 9 to 11 a.m., the Montana Veterans Meat Locker from Billings will be in the parking lot of 2275 N. Reserve St. to give free bags of meat to Montana veterans and families. This will be domestic and wild game. The processing is aid for Montana Veterans Meat Locker. It is made possible by Montana hunters and ranchers.
Montana StateSidney Herald

MSU College of Agriculture seeks nominations for outstanding leaders

Montana State University’s College of Agriculture is seeking nominations for the Outstanding Agricultural Leader award, which will be presented during the annual Celebrate Agriculture Weekend Nov. 12-13 at MSU. The award recognizes individuals, families or businesses that have gone above and beyond for the Montana agricultural industry in the realms...
Montana StatePosted by
XL Country 100.7

Montana Indoor Sports Closing Their Doors

This news came out of nowhere and hopefully someone will keep this incredible place going. Montana Indoor Sports announced today on their Facebook that they will be closing their doors effectively immediately and all of their services and leagues will be shut down. Credit: Montana Indoor Sports via Facebook. The...
Montana StateMissoulian

Montana reports 52 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 52 COVID-19 cases in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website. Statewide, there are 1,036 active cases and a total of 1,598 Montanans have died because of COVID-19. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,685. The number of vaccine doses administered had reached 770,993...
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Montana needs Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

Montana contains countless miles of cool, clean rivers that provide world-class fishing opportunities attracting anglers from across the country. Looking at the wealth of opportunity found here today, many anglers would be hard pressed to imagine there was a time that was any different. However, the legendary status that Montana’s fisheries hold in many anglers’ minds is a direct result of strong conservation efforts enacted by local Montanans.
Montana Statevoicesofmontana.com

Aquatic Invasive Species In Montana Waters

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 17:20. What can Montana boaters do to put an end to aquatic invasive species entering our state? In recent years, the invasive Quagga and Zebra Mussels have been found in Montana waters and there’s been an increased effort to completely clear them out by Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. Click on the podcast to hear from the Montana FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau’s Liz Lodman learn what exactly they’ve been doing and what still needs to be done to keep these mussels out for good.
Montana Statermef.org

A Montana Elk Story – An RMEF Film

Brad Treu of Mathews Archery faces the challenges of western bowhunting in Big Sky Country. An absolute monster bull proves to be a formidable adversary and surprise outcomes are the result of skill and opportunity. As the story goes, nothing good comes easy. Mathews Archery — http://mathewsinc.com/​​​. Browning Firearms —...
Montana StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Montana StateDaily Inter Lake

Whitefish mulls extending services south of MT 40

Whitefish City Council is taking public input on whether to allow for extending city services south of Montana 40, which would also allow for annexation of property in the area. A public hearing is scheduled for Monday before Council on potential updates to the city’s extension of service plan and...
Sidney, MTPosted by
Sidney Updates

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Sidney

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Sidney: 1. Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist; 2. Travel Medical Lab Tech - $1,625 per week; 3. CDL-A Tanker Truck Driver Jobs - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Sidney); 4. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $2,346 per week; 5. Travel Nurse - RN - PACU - Post Anesthesia Care Unit - $2216.2 / Week; 6. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $2,216 per week; 7. Travel Medical Lab Tech - $1,850 per week; 8. Flatbed Truck Driving Job - Rider Policy Available; 9. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - Earn up to $200k annually!- CDL-A Required (Fairview); 10. Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Sidney);
Montana StateMontana Standard

Montana gov signs legislation shaping grizzly management

Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed two bills reshaping the state’s response to managing grizzly bears. The governor recently signed Senate Bill 98 from Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie, R-Ethridge, and Senate Bill 337 from Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta. The bills were two of a number of controversial wildlife bills pushed by Republicans, who hold strong majorities in both chambers, and have been signed into law by their fellow Republican governor.
Richland County, MTSidney Herald

Photo contest for kids starting up on Monday

A photo contest starting up on May 17 is trying to help kids take something negative in their communities and turn it into a positive. The Beyond the Surface Photo Contest is going to ask high school and middle school students to take their best photos while also competing for some prizes.
Montana StateSidney Herald

Drought conditions are widespread in Montana

A little May soil clenched into the palm of a calloused hand can tell a farmer plenty about the state of spring and whether a spattering of recent storms have undone the spell of a very dry winter. It has snowed three times since Hi-Line farmer Adam Carney started seeding...
Medora, NDPosted by
US 103.3

Waltons Of Walmart Buy Land In North Dakota

According to the Inforum, Rob and Melani Walton bought a ranch near Medora, North Dakota. The couple bought a 2,000 acre ranch for $3.8 million near the site where the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library is going. Melani Walton is from Montana and is actually a graduate of Dickinson State University, and the couple donated $50 million for the library to be built. Melani Walton was actually born in Williston, North Dakota and she was raised in Sidney, Montana.
Richland County, MTroundupweb.com

Friends of Reynolds Quarterly Donations

Reynolds Market store manager Loren Kutzler presents quarterly checks (Jan.-March 2021) to Friends of Reynolds (FOR) participants, from left, Rita Rauschendorfer – Emmaus House; Dawn Rehbein - Richland Youth Hockey; Stacie Olson – St. Matthew's Church; Misty Metcalf – ABATE Lone Tree Chapter; Brielle Larson – Rau PTO & Faith Alliance Church; Luella Schow – Savage Community Hall; Reynolds Market store manager Loren Kutzler; Alisha Taylor – Brorson School; Josie Evenson – Richland County 4-H; Lauren Sukut – Sidney Gymnastics Club; Pastor David Huskamp – Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church and Leann Pelvit – MonDak Heritage Center. Each quarter Reynolds Market stores donate a percentage back of the total purchases made by the supporters of each FOR organization. This quarter, Reynolds Market-Sidney gave back $4,041 to 43 different clubs, churches, and community organizations. Total donated this quarter by all five Reynolds stores was $9,763. For more information on the Friends of Reynolds nonprofit program, visit reynoldsmarket.com/friends-of-reynolds.