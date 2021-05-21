Culbertson events calendar

(CULBERTSON, MT) Live events are lining up on the Culbertson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Culbertson:

SonQuest Rainforest VBS Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: Sidney, MT

Vacation Bible School at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. Come and Learn about God's Love for you and have a lot of fun! VBS will run Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. June...

Eastern Montana Out of the Darkness Community Walk 2021 Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Plan to join us for the 2021 Eastern Montana Out of the Darkness Experience. Walker check-in will start at 9 am! We are excited to continue to improve the walk experience and look forward to...

Chamber Board of Directors Meeting Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 909 S Central Ave, Sidney, MT

The full board meets the third Thursday of each month to discuss matters pertaining to the Chamber of Commerce. The meeting is open to the public.

9-1-1 Hero Run Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 119 N Central Ave, Sidney, MT

Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana will hosts a 9-1-1 Hero Run to honor all of our emergency services - EMT, Fire, and Law Enforcement. This is our first year, and choose to support the Sidney...

Montana Young Professionals Summit Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

The Sidney Young Professionals are pleased to host the Montana Young Professionals Summit in Sidney, MT, June 9-10-11, 2021. This is the statewide conference for the young professionals of...