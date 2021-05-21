newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay Center, NE

Clay Center events coming soon

Posted by 
Clay Center Post
Clay Center Post
 1 day ago

(CLAY CENTER, NE) Live events are lining up on the Clay Center calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clay Center:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCNT0_0a7CwLGU00

TrackAddix Track Day #5

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 427 S Showboat Blvd, Hastings, NE

Go to www.trackaddix.com to learn more and to REGISTER. div

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0syx6e_0a7CwLGU00

Home Free

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 947 S Baltimore Ave, Hastings, NE

Concert of Home Free in Hastings. The concert will take place at Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings. The date of the concert is the 15-07-2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YULEJ_0a7CwLGU00

Homecoming and Family Weekend 2021

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 710 Turner Ave, Hastings, NE

Save the Date! Homecoming 2021 is scheduled for September 17-19, 2021 on the Hastings College campus! The Hastings College Alumni Association is looking forward to hosting Homecoming 2021! Make...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=073KPe_0a7CwLGU00

Kool-Aid Days

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 400 N Hastings Ave, Hastings, NE

Kool-Aid Days celebrates the invention of Kool-Aid in 1927 by Edwin Perkins with a multi-day family-friendly event. Come celebrate this summertime favorite and Nebraskaâ€™s official soft drink by...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfH3K_0a7CwLGU00

Jr. High Day Camp

Giltner, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 603 S K Rd, Giltner, NE

Jr. High Day Camp is designed for students entering grades 7-9. The purpose of Junior High Day Camp is to provide a safe Christian environment for Jr. High Students to experience and learn about...

Learn More
Clay Center Post

Clay Center Post

Clay Center, NE
1
Followers
26
Post
60
Views
ABOUT

With Clay Center Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay Center, NE
City
Center, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Day Camp#Free Events#Live Theater#Ne Concert Of#Home Free#Kool Aid#Nebraska#Christian#Adams County Fairgrounds#Baltimore#Ne Kool Aid Days#Sat#Stand Up Comedy#Register#Sun#Live Formats#Live Content#Digital Tools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

Clay Club’s Spring Sale

UNL’s Clay Club will hold their spring sale in tandem with the LUX’s Mayfest event, which will run noon to 3 p.m. This outdoor, family-friendly event features live music, food and art activities for all ages. Admission is free, but for $30 you can choose a handmade artist flowerpot and plant, available on a first-come, first serve basis. Learn more about Mayfest at: https://go.unl.edu/qj3r.