Clay Center events coming soon
(CLAY CENTER, NE) Live events are lining up on the Clay Center calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clay Center:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 427 S Showboat Blvd, Hastings, NE
Go to www.trackaddix.com to learn more and to REGISTER. div
Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Address: 947 S Baltimore Ave, Hastings, NE
Concert of Home Free in Hastings. The concert will take place at Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings. The date of the concert is the 15-07-2021.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 710 Turner Ave, Hastings, NE
Save the Date! Homecoming 2021 is scheduled for September 17-19, 2021 on the Hastings College campus! The Hastings College Alumni Association is looking forward to hosting Homecoming 2021! Make...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 400 N Hastings Ave, Hastings, NE
Kool-Aid Days celebrates the invention of Kool-Aid in 1927 by Edwin Perkins with a multi-day family-friendly event. Come celebrate this summertime favorite and Nebraskaâ€™s official soft drink by...
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 603 S K Rd, Giltner, NE
Jr. High Day Camp is designed for students entering grades 7-9. The purpose of Junior High Day Camp is to provide a safe Christian environment for Jr. High Students to experience and learn about...