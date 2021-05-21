Spalding events coming up

(SPALDING, NE) Spalding has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Spalding area:

Alumni Race Night Albion, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 W Fairview St, Albion, NE

Boone County Raceway will be in action Friday, June 18th for Alumni Race Night. Featuring IMCA Late Models, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Sport Modifieds, and IMCA Hobby Stocks. Hot laps will begin at...

The History of Nebraska As Told by Peter A. Sarpy Boone County, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Address: 100 W Fairview St, Boone, NE

Summer Reading Program Registration Ord, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 03:30 PM

Address: 1718 M St, Ord, NE

Registration: May 24th - May29th IN PERSON SUMMER READING in 2021? YES! YES! YES! Swing by the Library during registration week and fill out a registration form for each child that wants to...

The Fabulous Accordion Festival Ord, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 129 S 16th St, Ord, NE

Join us for fabulous day of Polka, Brats, Beer, and Kolaches at The Golden Husk featuring accordion jam sessions with Laddie Bruha, Eugene Michalski, and the Three Guys Band, storytelling, ethnic...

Albion Boone street dance Albion, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

