Spalding, NE

Spalding events coming up

Posted by 
Spalding Dispatch
 1 day ago

(SPALDING, NE) Spalding has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Spalding area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uopdt_0a7CwKNl00

Alumni Race Night

Albion, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 W Fairview St, Albion, NE

Boone County Raceway will be in action Friday, June 18th for Alumni Race Night. Featuring IMCA Late Models, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Sport Modifieds, and IMCA Hobby Stocks. Hot laps will begin at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hIKfK_0a7CwKNl00

The History of Nebraska As Told by Peter A. Sarpy

Boone County, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Address: 100 W Fairview St, Boone, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L4bkb_0a7CwKNl00

Summer Reading Program Registration

Ord, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 03:30 PM

Address: 1718 M St, Ord, NE

Registration: May 24th - May29th IN PERSON SUMMER READING in 2021? YES! YES! YES! Swing by the Library during registration week and fill out a registration form for each child that wants to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wj6RQ_0a7CwKNl00

The Fabulous Accordion Festival

Ord, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 129 S 16th St, Ord, NE

Join us for fabulous day of Polka, Brats, Beer, and Kolaches at The Golden Husk featuring accordion jam sessions with Laddie Bruha, Eugene Michalski, and the Three Guys Band, storytelling, ethnic...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jlQlk_0a7CwKNl00

Albion Boone street dance

Albion, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Albion Boone street dance is on Facebook. To connect with Albion Boone street dance, join Facebook today.

Learn More
