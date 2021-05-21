newsbreak-logo
Taholah, WA

What's up Taholah: Local events calendar

Taholah News Watch
(TAHOLAH, WA) Live events are coming to Taholah.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Taholah area:

Winter Fanta-Sea

Ocean Shores, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 120 W Chance a La Mer NW, Ocean Shores, WA

Winter Fanta-Sea Over 70 arts and crafts booths feature thousands of unique handmade items just in time for the holidays! Bring the kids, Santa will be there to listen to all of your Christmas...

Seabrook Summer Concert Series

Pacific Beach, Moclips, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 203 Front ST, Suite A, Pacific Beach, WA

Every Friday throughout the summer, Seabrook will be hosting live music for our Friday Summer Concert Series! ? The concerts will take place each evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Sunset...

Little Beast Brewing - Meet the Brewer

Ocean Shores, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 759 Ocean Shores Blvd NW, Ocean Shores, WA

Come meet Portland's Little Beast Brewing! Tap Takeover, Meet the Brewers, Swag giveaway! Event Venue & Nearby Stays

Nauti Ocean Goddess

Ocean Shores, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 404 Salmonberry Lane Southwest, Ocean Shores, WA 98569

NAUTI MERMAID DESIGNS...where you can embrace your inner BEACH! Come paint, wine & design with us! We encourage you to be Nauti!

Galway Bay's Celtic Music Feis

Ocean Shores, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 880 Point Brown Ave NE, Ocean Shores, WA

2021 will herald the 18th year of Galway Bay's Celtic Music Feis, celebrating Irish songs, ballads, players and bands that will be flooding Ocean Shores, WA with music and fun for seven days this...

ABOUT

With Taholah News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

New concerts added to Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. – The Washington State Fair has added five more concerts to its 2021 Columbia Bank Concert Series. Joining the ticket this summer are Roger Daltrey, Founding member/singer of The Who; Bishop Briggs and Noah Cyrus, pop acts boasting 1.5 billion cumulative streams; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians; Sublime with Rome, reggae rock crowd pleasers armed with a new album; and Lee Brice, a country music star with eight #1 singles.
Grays Harbor County, WAThe Daily World

PUD notifies residents of North Beach planned outage May 20-21

The Grays Harbor Public Utility District is notifying customers in North Beach of a planned power outage impacting Moclips, Pacific Beach, Seabrook and Taholah. The outage will begin at 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 20 and is expected to last until 4 a.m. on Friday, May 21, and will affect nearly 1700 properties. The impacted areas will include a portion of Ocean Beach Road, beginning at 2990 Ocean Beach Road north to the intersection with State Route 109 and customers and communities along State Route 109 from Chauncey Lane north to Taholah. All impacted customers will receive a notification phone call from the PUD.
Ocean Shores, WAThe Daily World

Ocean Shores cleanup vouchers will be distributed

Ocean Shores residents who were uable to pick up vouchers in April for the Spring Cleanup program, the City is continuing voucher distribution at the Visitor Information Center until May 18. Please bring a copy of your current utility bill showing residency in Ocean Shores to get a voucher. The Visitor Information Center is located at 120 West Chance A La Mer, inside the Convention Center, and is open every day from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m..
Grays Harbor County, WAthurstontalk.com

Summit Pacific Medical Center’s ‘Ride the Harbor: Tour de Wellness’ Event Encourages Everyone To Ride to a Healthier Lifestyle

Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma has a goal to help build Grays Harbor County into the healthiest community in the Nation. With this goal in mind, along with the obvious hurdles and lasting effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, Summit Pacific has worked to create a fun, safe and healthy summer event called Ride the Harbor: Tour de Wellness.
Grays Harbor County, WAThe Daily World

Local Business Briefs

GHPUD: Storm- and tree-related power outages increase in 2020. An increase in the number of storm and tree related outages in 2020 led to an increase in total power outages for the Grays Harbor PUD. PUD crews responded to 345 outages, impacting 59,068 customers for a total of 186,224 hours. Although all three totals represented an increase from 2019, the total hours and customers impacted fell well below the averages of the last five years.
Pacific County, WAghscanner.com

Imagination Library in Grays Harbor and Pacific County!

A program that offers one free book mailed to your child comes to eligible families in Grays Harbor and Pacific County thanks to United Way Of Grays Harbor Imagination Library. This program covers all of Grays Harbor and Pacific county area. It's 100% FREE and your child will receive a book each month in the mail. Getting your little ones ready to enter school, can be daunting. This program will help make that process a bit easier.
Ocean Shores, WAPosted by
The Daily World

Shores wants feedback for a crosswalk on Point Brown

The city of Ocean shores is considering installing a crosswalk to get pedestrians across its busiest street. Administrators are asking the public where they would like to see a new pedestrian crosswalk over Point Brown Avenue. Public Works Director Nick Bird said they have been exploring options for marked pedestrian crossings between Shoal Street and the Chance a La Mer roundabout.