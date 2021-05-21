What’s up Taholah: Local events calendar

(TAHOLAH, WA) Live events are coming to Taholah.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Taholah area:

Winter Fanta-Sea Ocean Shores, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 120 W Chance a La Mer NW, Ocean Shores, WA

Winter Fanta-Sea Over 70 arts and crafts booths feature thousands of unique handmade items just in time for the holidays! Bring the kids, Santa will be there to listen to all of your Christmas...

Seabrook Summer Concert Series Pacific Beach, Moclips, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 203 Front ST, Suite A, Pacific Beach, WA

Every Friday throughout the summer, Seabrook will be hosting live music for our Friday Summer Concert Series! ? The concerts will take place each evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Sunset...

Little Beast Brewing - Meet the Brewer Ocean Shores, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 759 Ocean Shores Blvd NW, Ocean Shores, WA

Come meet Portland's Little Beast Brewing! Tap Takeover, Meet the Brewers, Swag giveaway! Event Venue & Nearby Stays

Nauti Ocean Goddess Ocean Shores, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 404 Salmonberry Lane Southwest, Ocean Shores, WA 98569

NAUTI MERMAID DESIGNS...where you can embrace your inner BEACH! Come paint, wine & design with us! We encourage you to be Nauti!

Galway Bay's Celtic Music Feis Ocean Shores, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 880 Point Brown Ave NE, Ocean Shores, WA

2021 will herald the 18th year of Galway Bay's Celtic Music Feis, celebrating Irish songs, ballads, players and bands that will be flooding Ocean Shores, WA with music and fun for seven days this...