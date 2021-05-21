Cambridge events coming up

(CAMBRIDGE, ID) Live events are lining up on the Cambridge calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cambridge area:

Boho wall hanging $20 Weiser, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Learn to create this very simple wall hanging using variegated yarn, wool fibers, wooden beads, and a piece of driftwood. Bring in your own to make it personal, or use what I have in the studio...

Senior High Camp Cascade, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 349 Cabarton Rd, Cascade, ID

Intermountain District Senior High (9th-12th Grade) Camp June 14-18, 2021 REGISTER ONLINE: https://bit.ly/3splojk UNFILTERED Identity is a complicated discovery. With the different masks we wear...

Brownlee Crappie Shoot-Out Kayak Fishing Tournament Richland, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 41132 Robinette Rd, Richland, OR

The Brownlee Crappie Shootout Kayak Fishing Tournament on Brownlee and Oxbow reservoirs. 4:30 a.m. till 2 p.m. starting and ending at Baker County's Hewitt Holcomb Park in Richland, Oregon.

"Don't let the music die!" Weiser, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 8 E Idaho St, Weiser, ID

Barefoot 'n Bonafide perform an eclectic mix of music with enthusiasm and energy! It is music they have grown with all their lives! Come and listen--or join us online to hear and engage with...

Rodent Annual Board Meeting Weiser, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 1118 E Court St, Weiser, ID

Date: November 9, 2021 2021-11-09T16:00:00 Time: 4:00 PM Time Details: The the bi-monthly rodent board meeting will start immediately following the Annual Meeting in November