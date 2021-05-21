Live events coming up in Condon

(CONDON, OR) Live events are coming to Condon.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Condon area:

ACNW Belohnung '21 Grass Valley, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 93811 Blagg Ln, Grass Valley, OR

Join Audi Club Northwest at Oregon Raceway Park (ORP) on September 18h and 19th for Belohnung 2021! The name Belohnung means "Reward". We want to thank everyone for volunteering throughout the...

Mobile Farmers Market: Moro Moro, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 106 Main St, Moro, OR

Gorge Grown’s Mobile Farmers Market will be in Moro on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month from 12pm - 2pm outside Huskey\'s 97 Market with a van full of fresh locally grown seasonal fruits and...

McLoughlin Girls Varsity Basketball @ Heppner Heppner, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 12:15 PM

Address: 710 Morgan St, Heppner, OR

The Heppner (OR) varsity basketball team has a home non-conference game vs. McLoughlin (Milton-Freewater, OR) on Thursday, May 27 @ 6p.

NWAA @ ORP Sept 20th 2021 Grass Valley, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 93811 Blagg Ln, Grass Valley, OR

NWAA @ ORP! September 20th, 2020 Registration Price: $200/driver, 60 Drivers max. 3 Run groups Group A First time at ORP - 20 driver limit , for the beginner road course driver. Recommended to...

Eastern Oregon Half Marathon / 5k & 10k Spray, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

You can choose to tackle the full 13.1 miles, or enjoy a shorter race by choosing the 5 or 10k. Either way, you will be cheered across the finish line by an enthusiastic crowd that gathers to...