Escalante events calendar

(ESCALANTE, UT) Live events are coming to Escalante.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Escalante area:

Arts & Crafts Fair Escalante, UT

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Escalante, UT

Artisans, artists and crafters from around the region come to Escalante each year to share their unique products with festival attendees. The Arts & Crafts Fair is great for finding regionally...

Local & Vendor Goods and Services Silent Auction Escalante, UT

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Escalante, UT

Plan to stop by the Silent Auction that features goods and services from local area businesses and festival vendors to bid on items to help support festival programming. You never know what great...

Escalante Canyons Art Festival - 2021 Artist Registration Escalante, UT

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 50 west 100 north, Escalante, UT 84726

Escalante Canyons Art Festival Plein Air Registration Fees Early Bird open thru April 30 Plein Air One Category - $40

ACA Pro Guide Assessment Escalante, UT

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 125 E Main St, Escalante, UT

The ACA Pro Guide Certification has been an industry standard for many years. As we see rapid growth in the popularity of canyoneering, our dedication to expanding training and assessments at a...

Ignite your Soulstice 2021 Retreat Boulder, UT

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

A Mountain Yoga Sandy Adventure Retreat •Connect•Explore•Relax• Immerse yourself in a long weekend within the majestic painted desert of the Grand Staircase – Escalante National Monument...