Selby events coming up

(SELBY, SD) Live events are coming to Selby.

These events are coming up in the Selby area:

11th Annual Denny Palmer Memorial Classic Mobridge, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: North, 212 Main St, Mobridge, SD

Join us for world class fishing on Lake Oahe. Rules meeting with Calcutta Friday night. Raffle tables Friday too! We be drawing for 3 GUARANTEED entries for our ice tourney.

Mobridge Mixed Couples Tournament Glenham, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

We hope all is well and 2021 is off to a good start for all of you. We have set the date for the Couples Tournament it will be on June 19th 2021 we will have to launch out of Walth Bay again this...

Yelduz Mobridge Shrine Club Stated Meeting Mobridge, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 522 N Main St E, Mobridge, SD

The Yelduz Mobridge Shrine Club Stated Meeting is held on the first Monday of every month at the Mobridge Masonic Temple located at 522 N Main St in Mobridge, South Dakota. Social with light Hors...

Class- Strength and Balance Mobridge, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 616 6th Ave W, Mobridge, SD

All adults welcome, experienced instructor, no fees and no contracts.For more information, contact the instructor, Erica Ayoub, at 970-580-5249.