Selby Post

Selby events coming up

Selby Post
Selby Post
 1 day ago

(SELBY, SD) Live events are coming to Selby.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Selby area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oSZTr_0a7CwFy800

11th Annual Denny Palmer Memorial Classic

Mobridge, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: North, 212 Main St, Mobridge, SD

Join us for world class fishing on Lake Oahe. Rules meeting with Calcutta Friday night. Raffle tables Friday too! We be drawing for 3 GUARANTEED entries for our ice tourney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ECj4e_0a7CwFy800

Mobridge Mixed Couples Tournament

Glenham, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

We hope all is well and 2021 is off to a good start for all of you. We have set the date for the Couples Tournament it will be on June 19th 2021 we will have to launch out of Walth Bay again this...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FW64Z_0a7CwFy800

Yelduz Mobridge Shrine Club Stated Meeting

Mobridge, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 522 N Main St E, Mobridge, SD

The Yelduz Mobridge Shrine Club Stated Meeting is held on the first Monday of every month at the Mobridge Masonic Temple located at 522 N Main St in Mobridge, South Dakota. Social with light Hors...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hyFY0_0a7CwFy800

Class- Strength and Balance

Mobridge, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 616 6th Ave W, Mobridge, SD

All adults welcome, experienced instructor, no fees and no contracts.For more information, contact the instructor, Erica Ayoub, at 970-580-5249.

With Selby Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

