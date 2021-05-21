Coming soon: Cameron events

(CAMERON, LA) Cameron has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cameron:

FRANK GILLIGAN Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Join us for a special treat! FRANK GILLIGAN, one of the greatest singer-songwriters of all time will be here to croon the night away. Treat your sweetie and have a date night with some boiled...

Groovin on a Saturday Night at High Tides - Bridge City, Texas Bridge City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 3109 Texas Ave, Bridge City, TX

It's gonna be a great weekend in Texas! It is guaranteed!!! Chicken on the Bone performs at High Tides in Bridge City, Texas for a lovely weekend. September 17th and 18th. You got two nights to...

SouthEast ShowDown Car & Truck Show Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1939 Strickland Dr, Orange, TX

Car & Truck Show with Cash Days Dig & Roll Race Following

Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee en Houston en Delta Downs Event Center Vinton, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 2717 Delta Downs Dr, Vinton, LA

Find the cheapest flights and accommodation options and get your tickets for Mickey Gilley at Delta Downs Event Center in Vinton, LA, USA on Sat, 22 May 2021 on GigsGuide.

LARRY TILLERY Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 2900 W Sunset Dr, Orange, TX

Electrifying blues man LARRY TILLERY and his band will grace our stage on the bayou! Come on in and get ready to jam some great blues classics, R&B, and Soul. Get your favorite frozen cocktail and...