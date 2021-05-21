Prospect calendar: Coming events

(PROSPECT, OR) Prospect has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Prospect:

Food & Friends Eagle Point, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 05:30 AM

Address: 121 Loto St, Eagle Point, OR

Through a long-standing partnership, we provide a venue free of charge for Food & Friends to operate their senior meals program five days a week, Monday through Friday. This equates to over a...

Family Campout 2021 Trail, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 35251 OR-62, Trail, OR

We are so excited for our annual Family Campout at Joseph Stewart Park this summer! Due to the high demand for camping spots, there are no individual trailer hookup sites available at this time...

Festival on the Rogue 2021 Shady Cove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Our fourth annual Festival on the Rogue will be held along the river in Shady Cove. The family-friendly event focuses on the upper Rogue watershed’s natural wonders, recreational opportunities...

Lavender Festival ~ Southern Oregon Lavender Trail Trail, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Visit all of the venues and collect a stamp from each before August 15th and enter into a prize drawing to win beautiful gift basket filled with lavender products from all our farms. Check out the...

Ride the Rim Crater Lake 2021 Crater Lake, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: PO Box 7, Crater Lake, OR 97604

Ride the Rim Crater Lake offers a vehicle-free way to experience Crater Lake National Park with 25 miles and 3,500 feet of climbing.