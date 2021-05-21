Live events on the horizon in Pomerene

(POMERENE, AZ) Pomerene has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Pomerene area:

One Team Scavenger Hunt Tombstone Tombstone, AZ

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 10:00 PM

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour. About this event Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an...

2Lazy2 Ranch Band at Hacienda del Lago Vail, AZ

Starts at: Thu May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 14155 E Vía Rancho Del Lago, Vail, AZ

good food, good beverages , beautiful scenery and live music from The 2Lazy2 Ranch Band trio Johnny, Jack and Mark

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure-Tombstone Mini Quest Tombstone, AZ

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 613 E Allen St, Tombstone, AZ

Turn Tombstone into a mini game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a two-hour city tour . Guided from any smart phone, teams make their...

Barry Corbin at 'Wyatt Earp Days' Tombstone, AZ

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Address: 500 E Allen St, Tombstone, AZ

On Friday, May 28, 2021 Tombstone Forward presents “A Conversation with actor Barry Corbin” from 6pm - 7:30pm followed by a Meet & Greet. This event is open to the public and will take place at...

Whetstone 5k Run/Walk/Roll and 10k Challenge Run with The CATT Benson, AZ

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

The Whetstone 5k Run/Walk/Roll and 10k Challenge Run with The CATT is on Saturday September 11, 2021. It includes the following events: Whetstone 5k Run/Walk/Roll With The CATT and Whetstone 10k...