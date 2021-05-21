newsbreak-logo
Pomerene, AZ

Live events on the horizon in Pomerene

Pomerene News Flash
 1 day ago

(POMERENE, AZ) Pomerene has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pomerene area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11yD4M_0a7CwCJx00

One Team Scavenger Hunt Tombstone

Tombstone, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 10:00 PM

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour. About this event Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oSr1D_0a7CwCJx00

2Lazy2 Ranch Band at Hacienda del Lago

Vail, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 14155 E Vía Rancho Del Lago, Vail, AZ

good food, good beverages , beautiful scenery and live music from The 2Lazy2 Ranch Band trio Johnny, Jack and Mark

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ptxn4_0a7CwCJx00

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure-Tombstone Mini Quest

Tombstone, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 613 E Allen St, Tombstone, AZ

Turn Tombstone into a mini game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a two-hour city tour . Guided from any smart phone, teams make their...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDqJj_0a7CwCJx00

Barry Corbin at 'Wyatt Earp Days'

Tombstone, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Address: 500 E Allen St, Tombstone, AZ

On Friday, May 28, 2021 Tombstone Forward presents “A Conversation with actor Barry Corbin” from 6pm - 7:30pm followed by a Meet & Greet. This event is open to the public and will take place at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELV0k_0a7CwCJx00

Whetstone 5k Run/Walk/Roll and 10k Challenge Run with The CATT

Benson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

The Whetstone 5k Run/Walk/Roll and 10k Challenge Run with The CATT is on Saturday September 11, 2021. It includes the following events: Whetstone 5k Run/Walk/Roll With The CATT and Whetstone 10k...

Learn More
Pomerene, AZ
ABOUT

With Pomerene News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

