Dodd City, TX

Dodd City events calendar

Posted by 
Dodd City Times
Dodd City Times
 1 day ago

(DODD CITY, TX) Dodd City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dodd City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33NjNV_0a7CwBRE00

Summer Reading Kick Off

Bonham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 305 E 5th St, Bonham, TX

Summer Reading Kick Off is on Facebook. To connect with Summer Reading Kick Off, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPx3c_0a7CwBRE00

Murder at Four Winds (a gourmet mystery dinner)

Bonham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Tune up your sleuthing skills and join us for a night of murder, mystery and intrigue. Slip into character as you begin the evening with hors d’oeuvres. Collect clues as the evening progresses and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MbzUC_0a7CwBRE00

Service for Bradley Dardaganian

Bonham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:30 AM

Address: 818 N Main St, Bonham, TX

View Bradley Dardaganian's obituary, send flowers and sign the guestbook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hshYn_0a7CwBRE00

Barefoot Nation the Kenny Chesney Experience!

Bonham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 520 S Center St, Bonham, TX

Bonham, TX. Sat. May 22nd 8pm Barefoot Nation, Texas' only tribute to the one and only Kenny Chesney! 26 #1 Hits, 4x CMA Entertainer of the Year & Global Ambassador of good times! Members Kaleb...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXug3_0a7CwBRE00

Fish Fry Dinner

Bonham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 03:00 PM

Join us for our annual Fish Fry Dinner for a time of food, fun, and fellowship!

Dodd City Times

Dodd City Times

Dodd City, TX
ABOUT

With Dodd City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Dodd City, TX Posted by
Dodd City Times

Where's the cheapest gas in Dodd City?

(DODD CITY, TX) According to Dodd City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas. Brookshire's at 2228 Island Bayou Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 2226 N Center St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Texas State Posted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Eastland; Ellis; Erath; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Hamilton; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Lampasas; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Mills; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Somervell; Stephens; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise; Young FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Texas...northeast Texas and south central Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Grayson, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lampasas, Limestone, McLennan, Mills, Montague, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Stephens, Tarrant, Wise and Young. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon, Rains and Van Zandt. In south central Texas, Milam and Robertson. * Through Wednesday morning * Additional rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.
Dodd City, TX Posted by
Dodd City Times

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Dodd City

(DODD CITY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dodd City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Dodd City, TX Posted by
Dodd City Times

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Dodd City require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Manufacturing Data Entry 2. Auto Glass Technician Trainee 3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to $873 to $918/Week - Recent Grads Welcome 4. FedEx Delivery Driver 5. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $75,000/Year - Recent Graduates Welcome 6. Truck Driver Trainees Needed - PAID Class A CDL Training! (Sherman) 7. Sales Associate - Manager in Training 8. Forklift Operator Trainee 9. Bather / Groomer Trainee
Bell County, TXweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds. Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Denton; Ellis; Erath; Falls; Fannin; Grayson; Hamilton; Hill; Hood; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lampasas; Limestone; McLennan; Mills; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rockwall; Somervell; Tarrant; Wise WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of North and Central Texas. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles on east to west oriented roadways.
Collin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson, Hopkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-29 04:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-29 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Collin; Cooke; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rockwall; Stephens; Tarrant; Wise; Young FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Stephens, Tarrant, Wise and Young. In northeast Texas, Delta, Hopkins and Lamar. * Until 10 AM CDT this morning * Widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts up to 6 inches will be possible. The heaviest rain will likely fall Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Multi-inch rainfall totals over a short time period could result in flash flooding. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.