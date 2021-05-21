Dodd City events calendar

(DODD CITY, TX) Dodd City is ready for live events.

Summer Reading Kick Off Bonham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 305 E 5th St, Bonham, TX

Murder at Four Winds (a gourmet mystery dinner) Bonham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Tune up your sleuthing skills and join us for a night of murder, mystery and intrigue. Slip into character as you begin the evening with hors d’oeuvres. Collect clues as the evening progresses and...

Service for Bradley Dardaganian Bonham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:30 AM

Address: 818 N Main St, Bonham, TX

View Bradley Dardaganian's obituary, send flowers and sign the guestbook.

Barefoot Nation the Kenny Chesney Experience! Bonham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 520 S Center St, Bonham, TX

Bonham, TX. Sat. May 22nd 8pm Barefoot Nation, Texas' only tribute to the one and only Kenny Chesney! 26 #1 Hits, 4x CMA Entertainer of the Year & Global Ambassador of good times! Members Kaleb...

Fish Fry Dinner Bonham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 03:00 PM

Join us for our annual Fish Fry Dinner for a time of food, fun, and fellowship!