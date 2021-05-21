newsbreak-logo
Halfway, OR

Live events coming up in Halfway

Halfway News Beat
Halfway News Beat
 1 day ago

(HALFWAY, OR) Live events are coming to Halfway.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Halfway area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29aABn_0a7Cw9l100

Brownlee Crappie Shoot-Out Kayak Fishing Tournament

Richland, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 41132 Robinette Rd, Richland, OR

The Brownlee Crappie Shootout Kayak Fishing Tournament on Brownlee and Oxbow reservoirs. 4:30 a.m. till 2 p.m. starting and ending at Baker County's Hewitt Holcomb Park in Richland, Oregon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NjVRJ_0a7Cw9l100

Baker County OR/UT CHL Class 5/22/2021 PM

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 1896 2nd St, Baker City, OR

Causes event in Baker City, OR by Takedown Firearms Training, LLC on Saturday, May 22 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pt6UC_0a7Cw9l100

Characteristics of Watercolors: Painting Cloudy Skies

Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: 403 Main St, Joseph, OR

Learn the basics of watercolors by creating a reference sheet, then practice what you\'ve learned painting cloudy skies.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3prPiU_0a7Cw9l100

Paint & Sip Night at Tamarack

Tamarack, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 311 Village Dr, Tamarack, ID

Whether it’s your first masterpiece or you’re a seasoned artist you won’t need anything other than a sense of creativity to enjoy our paint and sip evenings. Your reservation comes with two...

Wine Glass Painting

Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 403 Main St, Joseph, OR

Help the Josephy Center prepare for the Wallowa Valley Festival of the arts by painting the wine glasses that we give with purchase of an WVFA opening night ticket.\n

With Halfway News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

