What’s up Lingle: Local events calendar
(LINGLE, WY) Lingle has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lingle:
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Join us to do some work on the church. We will be setting forms for our storage unit and other work (depending on the amount of people)
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 130625 County Rd E, Mitchell, NE
Freedom in the Ring, Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds, Mitchell, Nebraska All market Enter at the show
Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM
Address: 417 1st St, Chugwater, WY
Danno Simpson is a Singer/Songwriter based out of Northern Colorado by way of Dallas, TX. He plays an original blend of Country, Americana, Bluegrass, and Folk Music. Since releasing his debut EP...
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Address: 1556 Sherard Rd, Wheatland, WY
Wheatland to Brush Creek Ranch Meet at Heartland Inn and Suites Parking lot at 9:30am. Ride Departs at 10am.
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM
Address: 712 9th St, Wheatland, WY
Car Show and Safety Fair All proceeds go to Project SAFE, Inc who provide assistance & support to Victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking & other crimes through prevention...