Lingle, WY

What's up Lingle: Local events calendar

Lingle Journal
 1 day ago

(LINGLE, WY) Lingle has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lingle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVDZR_0a7Cw7zZ00

Work Party

Slater, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Join us to do some work on the church. We will be setting forms for our storage unit and other work (depending on the amount of people)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7Q0K_0a7Cw7zZ00

2021 Jackpot Progress Show — Lazy H Crown Cattle

Mitchell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 130625 County Rd E, Mitchell, NE

Freedom in the Ring, Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds, Mitchell, Nebraska All market Enter at the show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25LZ4I_0a7Cw7zZ00

Danno Simpson Live! at The Stampede Saloon

Chugwater, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 417 1st St, Chugwater, WY

Danno Simpson is a Singer/Songwriter based out of Northern Colorado by way of Dallas, TX. He plays an original blend of Country, Americana, Bluegrass, and Folk Music. Since releasing his debut EP...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LkGwO_0a7Cw7zZ00

RAM Route 11

Wheatland, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1556 Sherard Rd, Wheatland, WY

Wheatland to Brush Creek Ranch Meet at Heartland Inn and Suites Parking lot at 9:30am. Ride Departs at 10am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UZaYQ_0a7Cw7zZ00

Blue Mountain Car Show & Safety Fair

Wheatland, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 712 9th St, Wheatland, WY

Car Show and Safety Fair All proceeds go to Project SAFE, Inc who provide assistance & support to Victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking & other crimes through prevention...

ABOUT

With Lingle Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

