Reserve, NM

Coming soon: Reserve events

Posted by 
Reserve Voice
Reserve Voice
 1 day ago

(RESERVE, NM) Reserve is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Reserve:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NP9wb_0a7Cw5E700

Centerfire at Foxfire

Alpine, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 42661 US-180, Alpine, AZ

Centerfire covers 60s to 90s rock and country while Foxfire serves up great food.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hOB5w_0a7Cw5E700

Main Street Spruce-Up

Alpine, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 03:30 AM

Address: US-191, Alpine, AZ

Main Street Spruce-Up: The annual Alliance May Spruce-Up is set for Monday, May 24 - the group will meet at 8:30 am at The Tackle Shop. Many volunteers are needed to help get our Main Street in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37kPfR_0a7Cw5E700

Alpine Tour XX REDO

Alpine, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 40 Co Rd 2220, Alpine, AZ

AZPCA will be holding its 20th “official” annual Alpine Tour. Due to the virus and a forest fire, last year‘s Alpine XX was cancelled as an AZPCA event. Join us this year for a great drive, cooler...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K0HIF_0a7Cw5E700

Alpine Area Artisans Festival

Alpine, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 42634 US-191, Alpine, AZ

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More
ABOUT

With Reserve Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

