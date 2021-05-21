Coming soon: Reserve events

(RESERVE, NM) Reserve is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Reserve:

Centerfire at Foxfire Alpine, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 42661 US-180, Alpine, AZ

Centerfire covers 60s to 90s rock and country while Foxfire serves up great food.

Main Street Spruce-Up Alpine, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 03:30 AM

Address: US-191, Alpine, AZ

Main Street Spruce-Up: The annual Alliance May Spruce-Up is set for Monday, May 24 - the group will meet at 8:30 am at The Tackle Shop. Many volunteers are needed to help get our Main Street in...

Alpine Tour XX REDO Alpine, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 40 Co Rd 2220, Alpine, AZ

AZPCA will be holding its 20th “official” annual Alpine Tour. Due to the virus and a forest fire, last year‘s Alpine XX was cancelled as an AZPCA event. Join us this year for a great drive, cooler...

Alpine Area Artisans Festival Alpine, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 42634 US-191, Alpine, AZ

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...