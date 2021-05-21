Cawood events coming soon
(CAWOOD, KY) Cawood has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Cawood area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Don’t miss Ron Rich’s “look and sound alike” tribute performance of John Denver’s amazing music. Reserve your paid, guaranteed seating in advance. Limited FREE seating will also be available...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Address: 593 Colwyn St, Cumberland Gap, TN
DESTINATION CUMBERLAND GAP, TENNESSEE WHERE GENEALOGY AND HISTORY RUN THROUGH THE STREETS.
Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM
Address: 42236 Wilderness Rd, Pennington Gap, VA
Bluegrass is such an important part of our Appalachian culture. We want to do our part in preserving this unique and beautiful music! Each and every Friday night from 6-8pm bring your guitar...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM
Please contact us for more information. We will be ministering to an impoverished community in southeastern Kentucky. We will be doing a VBS, car-care clinic, bike clinic, sports clinic (lots of...
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: 112 E Kentucky Ave, Pineville, KY
Food event in Pineville, KY by Shades Of Gray. aka Scott n Vearnie Gray. on Friday, June 18 2021