Cawood events coming soon

(CAWOOD, KY) Cawood has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Cawood area:

Rocky Mountain Memories - a John Denver Tribute Concert! Cumberland Gap, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Don’t miss Ron Rich’s “look and sound alike” tribute performance of John Denver’s amazing music. Reserve your paid, guaranteed seating in advance. Limited FREE seating will also be available...

Genealogy Jamboree and Pioneer Days Cumberland Gap TN Cumberland Gap, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 593 Colwyn St, Cumberland Gap, TN

DESTINATION CUMBERLAND GAP, TENNESSEE WHERE GENEALOGY AND HISTORY RUN THROUGH THE STREETS.

Bluegrass Open Mic Night @ Axe Handle Distilling Pennington Gap, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 42236 Wilderness Rd, Pennington Gap, VA

Bluegrass is such an important part of our Appalachian culture. We want to do our part in preserving this unique and beautiful music! Each and every Friday night from 6-8pm bring your guitar...

Lynch, KY Mission Trip Lynch, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Please contact us for more information. We will be ministering to an impoverished community in southeastern Kentucky. We will be doing a VBS, car-care clinic, bike clinic, sports clinic (lots of...

Butchers Pub Pineville KY. 7pm til 10pm. Pineville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 112 E Kentucky Ave, Pineville, KY

Food event in Pineville, KY by Shades Of Gray. aka Scott n Vearnie Gray. on Friday, June 18 2021