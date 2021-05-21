Coming soon: Philipsburg events

(PHILIPSBURG, MT) Philipsburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Philipsburg:

4th Annual 3D Pole Bending Doubleheader Anaconda, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 81 Saddle Club Dr, Anaconda, MT

4th Annual 3D Pole Bending Jackpot Double Header. Open, Youth (14 and under as of 1/1/21) and PeeWee (7 and user as of 1/1/21) Date: Saturday, May 22, 2021 Rain Date: Saturday, May 29, 2021 $300...

Smelter City-Cohen Olympic Weightlifting Seminar Anaconda, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 1406 West Park Ave., Anaconda, MT 59711

This is an Olympic Weightlifting seminar with Olympian and 2 time Olympic Head Coach, Michael Cohen. Expect to shatter your PR's!

Kilbreath McLaughlin Wedding 2021 Anaconda, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1500 Fairmont Rd, Anaconda, MT

More information can be found using the link below ☺️ https://www.theknot.com/us/sadie-mclaughlin-and-henry-kilbreath-oct-2021

MTTA Annual Tow Show Convention Anaconda, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1500 Fairmont Rd, Anaconda, MT

The Montana Tow Truck Association, Ltd. (MTTA), is a nonprofit organization formed to protect and promote the welfare of those engaged in the towing and recovery business and aid in ensuring the...

Old Works Amateur Tournament Anaconda, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 1205 Pizzini Way, Anaconda, MT

36-hole stroke play event at Jack Nicklaus- designed Old Works Golf Club. Men's, Women's and Senior flights.