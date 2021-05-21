Live events on the horizon in Dodson
(DODSON, LA) Dodson is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dodson:
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM
Address: 201 Mayfield Ave, Ruston, LA
Join us in Ruston, LA, June 14-18, 2021 at GENERATE by YM360, a youth ministry summer camp experience for youth groups.
Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM
Buy Conference USA Baseball Tournament - Session 7 tickets to see your favorite college baseball team live and in-person on Sun, May 30, 2021 1:00 pm at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:59 PM
Address: 1450 W Alabama Ave, Ruston, LA
Buy Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions tickets to watch your favorite college football team compete live and in-person on Sat, Sep 11, 2021 TBA at Joe Aillet Stadium in...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 1450 W Alabama Ave, Ruston, LA
Buy Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. Southern Methodist (SMU) Mustangs tickets to watch your favorite college football team compete live and in-person on Sat, Sep 18, 2021 TBA at Joe Aillet Stadium in...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 AM
Address: 1255 Cooper St, Saline, LA
THE DAM MELON RUN is on Saturday July 10, 2021.