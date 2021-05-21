newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodson, LA

Live events on the horizon in Dodson

Posted by 
Dodson Updates
Dodson Updates
 1 day ago

(DODSON, LA) Dodson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dodson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VRRaf_0a7Cw0oU00

Ruston, LA

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 201 Mayfield Ave, Ruston, LA

Join us in Ruston, LA, June 14-18, 2021 at GENERATE by YM360, a youth ministry summer camp experience for youth groups.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DWor8_0a7Cw0oU00

Conference USA Baseball Tournament

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Buy Conference USA Baseball Tournament - Session 7 tickets to see your favorite college baseball team live and in-person on Sun, May 30, 2021 1:00 pm at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3emy9F_0a7Cw0oU00

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:59 PM

Address: 1450 W Alabama Ave, Ruston, LA

Buy Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions tickets to watch your favorite college football team compete live and in-person on Sat, Sep 11, 2021 TBA at Joe Aillet Stadium in...

Learn More

SMU Mustangs at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Football

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1450 W Alabama Ave, Ruston, LA

Buy Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. Southern Methodist (SMU) Mustangs tickets to watch your favorite college football team compete live and in-person on Sat, Sep 18, 2021 TBA at Joe Aillet Stadium in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FKbXR_0a7Cw0oU00

THE DAM MELON RUN

Saline, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Address: 1255 Cooper St, Saline, LA

THE DAM MELON RUN is on Saturday July 10, 2021.

Learn More
Dodson Updates

Dodson Updates

Dodson, LA
4
Followers
18
Post
45
Views
ABOUT

With Dodson Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruston, LA
Ruston, LA
Sports
Ruston, LA
Government
City
Dodson, LA
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Sun, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Live Events#College Football#Conference Usa#Watch Football#Sun Jun#La Join#Southern Methodist#Smu#Live Talks#Live Content#Live Formats#Mustangs Tickets#Pat Patterson Park#Stand Up Comedy#Football Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Southern Methodist University
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennessee Statechatsports.com

#18 and Top-Seeded Baseball Opens C-USA Tourney vs. Middle Tennessee on May 26th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After securing the 2021 Conference USA regular season championship on Saturday night, 18th-ranked Charlotte will be the #1 seed in the annual tournament which begins on Wednesday, May 26th in Ruston, Louisiana. The 49ers will face eighth-seeded Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in the opening round in the second game of the day at 1:30 p.m. eastern on the 26th.
Ruston, LAchatsports.com

Guajardo, Mason lock down comeback win at No. 14 Louisiana Tech

RUSTON, La. -- UTSA baseball plated three runs in the seventh inning to rally from behind and Hunter Mason and Arturo Guajardo combined over three shutout innings to close the game, leading the Roadrunners to a 7-5 win at No. 14 Louisiana Tech in the series opener of a four-game set, on Friday night in front of 1,548 at J.C. Love Field.
Ruston, LAlatechsports.com

Bulldogs Drop Series Opener to UTSA

RUSTON, La. – A three-run answer in the top of the seventh inning proved to be the difference for UTSA as the Roadrunners notched a 7-5 victory over the Bulldogs on Friday night at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park. LA Tech (33-14, 19-8 C-USA) jumped out to its...
Ruston, LASouthwest Daily News

No. 14 LA Tech hosts UTSA on Senior Weekend

RUSTON, La. – No. 14 Louisiana Tech will return home for its final six regular season games of the 2021 season, hosting UTSA for a four-game C-USA series to open its final home stand. Friday-Sunday's series will mark the eighth and final four-game conference series in 2021. All Conference USA...
Ruston, LAcrescentcitysports.com

Kim Mulkey joins Louisiana Tech trio in Springfield

RUSTON, La. – Leon Barmore vividly recalls the first time he saw Kim Mulkey. Late 1970s. Hammond High School gymnasium. And just like these days, Mulkey stood out. “The first time I saw her she was in the 10th grade,” said Barmore, a 2003 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame indcutee. “She won four state championships at Hammond High School. What I noticed the first time I saw her is when she came out for warmups, she had the type of charisms where everyone was looking at her. She was averaging 38, 39 points a game and was the biggest draw in women’s basketball in the state of Louisiana. Just the way she carried herself. She showed it in her mannerisms that she came to do one thing … win. That is what stood out to me.”
Shreveport, LAKTBS

LSUS, TAMU Texarkana to resume RRAC championship in Ruston

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Weather conditions in Shreveport forced LSUS to play well past midnight to qualify for the Red River Athletic Conference championship and it's delayed the final series as well. Texas A&M University Texarkana and LSUS started their championship matchup Monday afternoon, but a lightning delay stopped the action...
Ruston, LAKTBS

LSUS wins RRAC Baseball Tournament

The RRAC Baseball Championship Series lasted much longer than anyone could have anticipated. Lightning delays started after just 1 1/3 innings during game one and pushed teams and spectators to cover for the remainder of the day. Play was official halted at 6:30pm and the teams moved to the Ruston Sports Complex, an all turf facility, to resume play on Tuesday morning. Rain would once again delay the start of play, but just after 10am the tournament would resume. With runners on first and third the Pilots would start out in immediate danger. Josh Fortenberry starting in relief, would buckle down and only allow one run to score before getting out of the inning. The bottom half of the third got the Pilots rolling as Carlos Pineyro and Ryne Ray would hit back to back home runs tying things up. After a couple scoreless innings the Pilot's bats would wake up again in the sixth. Julian Flores would start the inning with a homerun, which was followed up by an Austin McNicholas walk, and a Payton Robertson single. Owen Napieralski would groundout, but score McNicholas on the play, and then a double by Kody Kolb would bring in Robertson scoring the final run of the inning. TAMUT would threaten scoring runs in the sixth and seventh, but Kevin Miranda would come in and pitch two scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth to seal it for the Pilots as they would win game one 8-7 and force the if necessary game two.
Ruston, LAbossierpress.com

Mulkey to join Tech trio in Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

RUSTON – Leon Barmore vividly recalls the first time he saw Kim Mulkey. Late 1970s. Hammond High School gymnasium. And just like these days, Mulkey stood out. “The first time I saw her she was in the 10th grade,” said Barmore, a 2003 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame indcutee. “She won four state championships at Hammond High School. What I noticed the first time I saw her is when she came out for warmups, she had the type of charisms where everyone was looking at her. She was averaging 38, 39 points a game and was the biggest draw in women’s basketball in the state of Louisiana. Just the way she carried herself. She showed it in her mannerisms that she came to do one thing … win. That is what stood out to me.”
Wisconsin Statecrescentcitysports.com

Lady Techsters land Denham Springs alum as hoops transfer from Wisconsin

RUSTON, La. – The off-season continues to be a busy one for Louisiana Tech as the Lady Techsters landed former Denham Springs High School star and Wisconsin transfer Kate Thompson, signing the 6-foot-2-inch forward to a financial aid agreement. “We are thrilled to welcome Kate Thompson to Louisiana Tech,” said...
Ruston, LAlatechsports.com

@LATechSB Honors Seniors

RUSTON, La. – It wasn't the weekend Louisiana Tech wanted on the field. But following the Lady Techsters doubleheader sweep at the hands of North Texas Saturday, five special seniors were honored as a culmination to Senior Weekend in Ruston. Tech fell 6-0 and 3-2 to North Texas as the...
Ruston, LACollege Heights Herald

Hilltoppers clinch berth in 2021 Conference USA Baseball Championship

WKU Baseball (24-24), (14-14, C-USA) has clinched a spot in the 2021 Conference USA Baseball Championship. The Hilltoppers join No. 14 Louisiana Tech, No. 17 Southern Miss, No. 19 Charlotte, No. 23 Old Dominion and the Florida Atlantic Owls as the teams that have secured a berth in the tournament.
Ruston, LAlatechsports.com

@LATechSB Drops DH

RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech dropped a pair of Conference USA home games Friday, falling 4-1 and 5-4 in 10 innings to North Texas at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field. Tech (22-27, 10-8 C-USA) and North Texas (35-10, 16-2) will wrap up the series Saturday with a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.
Ruston, LAbossierpress.com

College baseball: Tech announces Conference USA Tournament ticket prices

RUSTON — Louisiana Tech Athletics announced the ticket prices and timeline for the 2021 Conference USA Baseball Tournament on Friday. The tournament will take place May 26-30 in the newly-built J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park. The stadium will be operating at 100 percent capacity to allow fans the opportunity to enjoy a week full of competitive baseball.
Ruston, LAKTBS

No. 14 LA Tech travels to FIU for weekend series

RUSTON, La. – No. 14 Louisiana Tech will continue its longest road trip of the 2021 season, heading to Miami for a four-game series at FIU. Friday-Sunday's series will mark the seventh of eight four-game conference series in 2021. All Conference USA series this season will consist of four games, one nine-inning game on Friday, two seven-inning games on Saturday and one final nine-inning game on Sunday.