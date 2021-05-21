Coming soon: Twin Valley events

(TWIN VALLEY, MN) Twin Valley is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Twin Valley:

NEW DATE Jump into Summer Schooling Show/ Eventing Show Series II Felton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 5062 120th Ave N, Felton, MN

Come have fun eventing in our low key, supportive schooling atmosphere and earn points towards our eventing series championship. 12", 18", and 2ft divisions are offered. Eventing is a test of...

Craft & Vendor Sale Twin Valley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 107 2nd St SW, Twin Valley, MN

The annual Twin Valley Town & Country Days Vendor & Craft Sale is back on for 2021! Calling all vendors! Please contact Rachel @ the City of Twin Valley to reserve your spot for this event...

Cupido Wildlife Management Area Dedication Event Borup, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:15 AM

Address: 120th Ave, Borup, MN

Join us the first Friday of August to celebrate the dedication of Cupido Wildlife Management Area!

Group Jumping w/ Sarah Felton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:30 AM

Address: 5062 120th Ave N, Felton, MN

Group Jumping on select Saturdays with Sarah Edwards. We'll jump grids, courses and will go on the event course on select Saturdays. Drop in fee $40 for boarders, $45 w/ lesson horse use or...

29th Annual WWC Spring Fishing Tournament Waubun, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:30 PM

Address: 2379 Perch Rd, Waubun, MN

White Earth Lake - Headquarters at New Horizon Resort 1st Place - 40% of the entry fees with plaques 2nd Place - 20% of the entry fees with plaques 3rd Place - 15% of the entry fees with plaques...