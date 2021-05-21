Live events coming up in Laona

(LAONA, WI) Laona has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Laona:

Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run Crandon, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 10104 Old Hwy 8 Rd, Crandon, WI

Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run Date/Time Date(s) - June 26, 2021 - June 27, 2021 All Day Location

Argonne Days Argonne, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Come out and celebrate small town America at Argonne Days - food, family and fun, with live music by The Trigger Trippers.

Kids Fishing Tournament Townsend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Address: 16688 Nicolet Rd, Townsend, WI

Fishing tournament for kids 15 and younger. Registration begins at 7am, fishing 8am-2pm. Trophies and prizes for kids, raffles for adults. Food and beverages available.

Wildcrafting and Harvesting 101: Local Herbs for Wellness Townsend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 17250 Brookside Ct, Townsend, WI

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ COURSE REGISTRATION INFORMATION: How do I register for a Course? Registrations are accepted via telephone...

Art In The Square Crandon, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 116 S Lake Ave, Crandon, WI

Art in the Square is Forest County's annual, juried art show. It is coordinated by The Forest County Chamber of Commerce. The event is free to the public and offers local unique artists...