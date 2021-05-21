newsbreak-logo
Laona, WI

Live events coming up in Laona

Posted by 
Laona Bulletin
 1 day ago

(LAONA, WI) Laona has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Laona:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SMIAl_0a7CvyHg00

Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run

Crandon, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 10104 Old Hwy 8 Rd, Crandon, WI

Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run Date/Time Date(s) - June 26, 2021 - June 27, 2021 All Day Location

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFL1u_0a7CvyHg00

Argonne Days

Argonne, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Come out and celebrate small town America at Argonne Days - food, family and fun, with live music by The Trigger Trippers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30YsC5_0a7CvyHg00

Kids Fishing Tournament

Townsend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Address: 16688 Nicolet Rd, Townsend, WI

Fishing tournament for kids 15 and younger. Registration begins at 7am, fishing 8am-2pm. Trophies and prizes for kids, raffles for adults. Food and beverages available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CLEzY_0a7CvyHg00

Wildcrafting and Harvesting 101: Local Herbs for Wellness

Townsend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 17250 Brookside Ct, Townsend, WI

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ COURSE REGISTRATION INFORMATION: How do I register for a Course? Registrations are accepted via telephone...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ENi6_0a7CvyHg00

Art In The Square

Crandon, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 116 S Lake Ave, Crandon, WI

Art in the Square is Forest County's annual, juried art show. It is coordinated by The Forest County Chamber of Commerce. The event is free to the public and offers local unique artists...

ABOUT

With Laona Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

