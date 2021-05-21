Live events Cambridge — what’s coming up

newsbreak-logo
(CAMBRIDGE, NE) Live events are lining up on the Cambridge calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cambridge area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PnxcE_0a7Cvts300

STEM Youth Fitness Martial Arts Program

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1205 E 3rd St, McCook, NE

STEM Martial Arts and Fitness Program (Ages 5 and up); This 8-session class meets Tues & Thurs, June 1-June 24, at MCC Tipton Hall Weeth Theater. This fitness class gives students Martial Arts...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kP762_0a7Cvts300

2021 Frontier County Fair and Rodeo

Stockville, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Stockville, NE

The 2021 Frontier County Fair will be packed with fun events for the entire family.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MiFVC_0a7Cvts300

Justin Kane Music

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: N Highway 83, McCook, NE

It's Fathers Day weekend. Great weekend for Camping, fishing, boating, a great meal and to dance into the night at the Lighthouse Marina with Justin Kane Band.

Learn More

Heartsaver 1st Aid, CPR & AED

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1205 E 3rd St, McCook, NE

CPR, 1st Aid & AED which will include pediatric instruction for childcare providers. This is a two-part class held on Tuesday and Wednesday (June 22 & 23), from 6-9 pm in Tipton Hall room 114...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ShZL8_0a7Cvts300

The Coppermill

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 202 North Highway U.S. 83 and, Coppermill St, McCook, NE

Join us for a night of music under the stars at The Coppermill Steakhouse here in McCook. Reservations are needed so get your tables now! CALL 308-345-2296

Learn More
