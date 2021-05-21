newsbreak-logo
Laurel, NE

Laurel events coming up

Laurel Updates
Laurel Updates
 1 day ago

(LAUREL, NE) Live events are lining up on the Laurel calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Laurel:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYVin_0a7CvszK00

We Care Dementia Support Group - Wayne

Wayne, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 1200 Providence Rd, Wayne, NE

This group will provide support and education to families or caregivers who are caring for loved ones’ changing abilities to function throughout their daily lives due to memory or cognitive...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xSIAh_0a7CvszK00

Grace VBS 2021: Mystery Island

Wayne, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:15 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 904 Logan St, Wayne, NE

Come join our Buccaneer Crew at Grace Lutheran Church - Open to ALL 3 Year Old’s through 6th Graders - June 13th through 17th from 5:15PM to 8:00PM. On the final evening, June 17th, the Youth...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I0VOY_0a7CvszK00

Dixon County Pre-Fair

Concord, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: Concord, NE

Schedule of Events: 8:00 am: 4-H Static Judges and Superintendents Meeting8:30 am 11:00 am: Enter 4-H Open Class Exhibits9:00 am: 4-H Clover Kid Interview

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11YLET_0a7CvszK00

43rd Army Band Music in the Park

Wayne, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

The 43rd Army Band’s Summer Concert tour is coming to our historic Bressler Park. Concert is free and open to the public. Bring a chair and the kiddos and come out for some music in the park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RxuZM_0a7CvszK00

Wayne County Fair

Wayne, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 301 Pheasant Run, Wayne, NE

Music event in Wayne, NE by Jetley Park on Friday, July 23 2021

Laurel, NEnortheastnebraskanews.us

Teammates serves up root beer floats

LAUREL — Laurel, Concord, Coleridge students enjoyed old fashioned Root Beer Floats following their Elementary and Middle School Music Concerts recently. The LCC Teammates Mentoring chapter has been providing rootbeer floats to concert-goers for years. It is part of their Teammates Scholarship fundraiser. Annette Pritchard of State Farm insurance generously donates to the event.
Wayne, NEwaynedailynews.com

Pop-Up Community Event To Feature Vendors, Outdoor Movie June 3

WAYNE – A first time event is less than a month away which will feature pop-up vendors and a free movie under the stars. From 4 – 9 p.m. vendors will be in the Wayne Ace Hardware & Home parking lot with a free outdoor movie being offered after sunset on Thursday, June 3 during Pop-ups and Popcorn.
Wayne, NEwsc.edu

Spring 2021 Graduation Ceremonies Moved Indoors to Rice Auditorium

Tickets will be required for all guests attending a ceremony in Rice Auditorium. The ceremonies will also be livestreamed in Ramsey Theatre and on the college's website. Inclement weather due to arrive in Northeast Nebraska on Saturday has forced Wayne State to move all three scheduled commencement ceremonies to Rice Auditorium. The change of venue does not change the times for the 10 a.m. ceremony for graduate students and the 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ceremonies for undergraduates.