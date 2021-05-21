Laurel events coming up

(LAUREL, NE) Live events are lining up on the Laurel calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Laurel:

We Care Dementia Support Group - Wayne Wayne, NE

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 1200 Providence Rd, Wayne, NE

This group will provide support and education to families or caregivers who are caring for loved ones’ changing abilities to function throughout their daily lives due to memory or cognitive...

Grace VBS 2021: Mystery Island Wayne, NE

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:15 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 904 Logan St, Wayne, NE

Come join our Buccaneer Crew at Grace Lutheran Church - Open to ALL 3 Year Old’s through 6th Graders - June 13th through 17th from 5:15PM to 8:00PM. On the final evening, June 17th, the Youth...

Dixon County Pre-Fair Concord, NE

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: Concord, NE

Schedule of Events: 8:00 am: 4-H Static Judges and Superintendents Meeting8:30 am 11:00 am: Enter 4-H Open Class Exhibits9:00 am: 4-H Clover Kid Interview

43rd Army Band Music in the Park Wayne, NE

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

The 43rd Army Band’s Summer Concert tour is coming to our historic Bressler Park. Concert is free and open to the public. Bring a chair and the kiddos and come out for some music in the park.

Wayne County Fair Wayne, NE

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 301 Pheasant Run, Wayne, NE

Music event in Wayne, NE by Jetley Park on Friday, July 23 2021