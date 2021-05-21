Fairchild calendar: Events coming up

(FAIRCHILD, WI) Fairchild is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairchild area:

Wisconsin Movement Training Augusta, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Email 180firearmstraining@gmail.com to register! This class covers stage planning for flow of movement, various footwork for position exit and entry, shooting on the shift with a hitch step...

Royalty Week Osseo, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 50483 Oak Grove Rd, Osseo, WI

Be sure to dress in your royal attire this week! Princess party, costume contest, Prince/princess parade and more! Book Online at www.stoneycreekrvresort.com Learn about our 2021 activities/themes...

Nia Joyful Cardio Dance Classes near Osseo Osseo, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: E10725 County Road HH, Osseo, WI 54758

Monthly Wednesday evening Nia classes at The Rustic Inn and Event Center near Osseo, WI

Two Rivers Band at Northwood's Brew Pub Osseo, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 50819 West St, Osseo, WI

Two Rivers Band at Northwood's Brew Pub at Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St, Osseo, United States on Sun Jul 04 2021 at 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm

Blaine Howard at Trails End Fairchild, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: W15525 US-10, Fairchild, WI

Blaine Howard will be playing from 3 to 6pm, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Come out and listen to his great music. Trails End is Located Between Osseo & Fairchild on Hwy 10 715-597-2408 Life Tastes...