Stratford calendar: What's coming up

(STRATFORD, CA) Live events are coming to Stratford.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stratford:

VIP Petcare at The Animal House Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 AM

Address: 333 Fox St, Lemoore, CA

Cooking with Kids Hanford, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Address: 175 E 10th St, Hanford, CA

Join us in the garden for Cooking with Kids! These events are FREE with admission and FREE for members. We are cooking up tons of nutritious meals and snacks that are super educational as well as...

Kings Brewfest 2021 is the Premier Brewfest in the Central Valley! Lemoore, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 652 South 19th Avenue, Lemoore, CA 93245

KICK OFF SUMMER at the Kings Brewfest, featuring lots of great cold brews, food and THE VALLEY CATS BAND LIVE!

Points Race #3 Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Sign in opens at 2:00 Drivers Meeting at 4:30 Wheel pack at 5:00 Hot laps at 5:15 Gates open at 4:00 General Admission $10 Kids 6-12 $5 Seniors 55 & over $5 Kids under 5 FREE Military w/ID...

ZUMBATHON 2021 - Moonlight Masquerade Hanford, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: Fuller Way, Hanford, CA

ZUMBATHON Theme: "Moonlight Masquerade" Come out and join us for our annual "Send a Kid to Camp" Zumbathon fundraiser! All funds raised during this even will go towards funding our assistance...