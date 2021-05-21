newsbreak-logo
Stratford calendar: What's coming up

Stratford Dispatch
Stratford Dispatch
 1 day ago

(STRATFORD, CA) Live events are coming to Stratford.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stratford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UAqVw_0a7CvpL900

VIP Petcare at The Animal House

Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 AM

Address: 333 Fox St, Lemoore, CA

VIP Petcare at The Animal House at The Animal House, 333 Fox St., Lemoore, United States on Sat May 22 2021 at 01:00 pm to 02:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wNsZ3_0a7CvpL900

Cooking with Kids

Hanford, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Address: 175 E 10th St, Hanford, CA

Join us in the garden for Cooking with Kids! These events are FREE with admission and FREE for members. We are cooking up tons of nutritious meals and snacks that are super educational as well as...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZ1ZH_0a7CvpL900

Kings Brewfest 2021 is the Premier Brewfest in the Central Valley!

Lemoore, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 652 South 19th Avenue, Lemoore, CA 93245

KICK OFF SUMMER at the Kings Brewfest, featuring lots of great cold brews, food and THE VALLEY CATS BAND LIVE!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bYfwe_0a7CvpL900

Points Race #3

Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Sign in opens at 2:00 Drivers Meeting at 4:30 Wheel pack at 5:00 Hot laps at 5:15 Gates open at 4:00 General Admission $10 Kids 6-12 $5 Seniors 55 & over $5 Kids under 5 FREE Military w/ID...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E5cJ3_0a7CvpL900

ZUMBATHON 2021 - Moonlight Masquerade

Hanford, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: Fuller Way, Hanford, CA

ZUMBATHON Theme: "Moonlight Masquerade" Come out and join us for our annual "Send a Kid to Camp" Zumbathon fundraiser! All funds raised during this even will go towards funding our assistance...

ABOUT

With Stratford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Kings County, CAHanford Sentinel

Around Kings County: Valley towns among fastest growing

Local towns were among the fastest growing in the state this past year despite the pandemic that hung like a dark cloud over everything. This is according to a new report from the State Dept of Finance. Valley towns filled many of the slots on the list of top 50...
Lemoore, CAHanford Sentinel

Looking Back in Lemoore

The dead weeds were covered with red and white chalk outlines of a basketball court, restrooms, and locker facilities as about 300 students, staff, and community leaders met in a field west of the Kings Christian School’s administration building to break ground on a dream. A dream that has been part of their lives for the past 19 years. “Today we see the start of our dream becoming reality,” said KCS board member and principal , Ernie Drewry. “Today we break ground on a new gym and performing arts building.” Plans for the metal building call for the shell to be up by fall with the rest of the building completed as soon as possible.