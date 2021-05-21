Live events on the horizon in Melcher-Dallas

(MELCHER-DALLAS, IA) Melcher-Dallas is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Melcher-Dallas:

Van Wall Equipment & Marion County Fair Night! Knoxville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 1000 N Lincoln St, Knoxville, IA

Knoxville Championship Series - 410s, 360s and Pace Performance Pro Sprint Cars!

Pleasantville, IA - Shooting Camp (Girls Camp) Pleasantville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 415 Jones St, Pleasantville, IA

$80 - 2 Day Girls Basketball Camp June 1st & 2nd, 2021 8:30 - 11:30, 9th - 12th Grade 12:30 - 3:30, 4th - 8th Grade (grades refer to the players grade next school year) Call now to reserve your...

Iowa Corn Growers Association Districts 5 & 9 Season Finale! Knoxville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 1000 N Lincoln St, Knoxville, IA

Knoxville Championship Series - 410s, 360s and Pace Performance Pro Sprint Cars, plus $1 Busch Light Cans!

Knoxville Farmers Market Knoxville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 809 W Rock Island St, Knoxville, IA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 22 - October 9, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PMTuesdays, 3PM - 5:30PMLocation: On the Square, West Rock Island Street

Coal Miners Day Melcher-Dallas, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 201 Center St NE, Melcher-Dallas, IA

Come support the fire department and join us for a 5K, parade, department dinner, kids water fight, raffle, and more. There's something for everyone of all ages!