Live events on the horizon in Franklin

(FRANKLIN, VT) Live events are coming to Franklin.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Franklin:

Jane D Marsching: Art as Activism, Public Talk Enosburg Falls, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Address: 4280 Boston Post Rd, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450

Artist Jane D. Marsching asks whether hope and imagination are more effective than fear for combating climate change.

Alcohol Ink Dabbler Drop-In Swanton, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 1 1st St, Swanton, VT

Learn about the artistic medium of Alcohol Ink in this drop-in event. Stop by the Library between 10AM and 1PM for a 10 minute opportunity to try these highly-pigmented, acid-free, & fast drying...

L.N.A. Course Enosburg Falls, Enosburg, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 184 Missisquoi St, Enosburg Falls, VT

REGISTRATION & $400 DEPOSIT IS REQUIRED NLT JUNE 1ST! Classes are Mondays & Fridays starting June 14 - August 13 from 8am - noon. (9 weeks) Class is taught in the Cold Hollow Career Center Medical...

21st Annual Norm LaVallee Plant Swap Highgate Center, Highgate, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 17 Mill Hill Rd, Highgate Center, VT

It's the 21st Annual Norm LaVallee Plant Swap! Bring a plant, bulb, or cutting and take home a plant, bulb, or cutting! This program will … More

Summer Concert Series - Rusty Bucket East Fairfield, Fairfield, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 53 School St, East Fairfield, VT

Evoking the tradition of New England kitchen tunks and back-porch pavilions of Appalachia, our own homegrown string band features George van Vlaanderen on