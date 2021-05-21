Rangeley calendar: Events coming up

(RANGELEY, ME) Live events are lining up on the Rangeley calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rangeley:

Peak Foliage Photo Tour (Maine and NH) Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Peak Fall Foliage (Maine and New Hampshire) Photo Tours and Workshops Join us on an autumn photo adventure to photograph beautiful Maine and NH. Explore the northern forest during peak fall...

Fall 2021 Retreat in northern Maine or Sawtooth mountains of Idaho. Stay tuned. — Sacred Mountain ~ follow the energy Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Dates are tentative. We are deciding between the East Coast at Kemankeag Camp in northern Maine offering tranquility, loons, clear water invite you to Bonney Point due south of Quebec City...

Artist Reception: Claudia Diller – Paintings Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: 2493 Main St, Rangeley, ME

Opening Reception: Friday July 30, 2021 5:00 - 6:30 PM The exhibition runs from July 30 through August 18, 2021

Bob Marley (Comedian) Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Address: 2493 Main St, Rangeley, ME

Bob Marley (Comedian) at Lakeside Theater in Rangeley, ME on Fri, Aug 27, 2021 @ 3:30am

Outdoor Concert Series – Jazz Time 99 Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Jazz Time 99 is a dynamic group of musicians who share a love for a diverse variety of music from the blues to funk to some experimental jazz. This experienced group of local musicians has been...