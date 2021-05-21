newsbreak-logo
Rangeley, ME

Rangeley calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Rangeley News Beat
Rangeley News Beat
 1 day ago

(RANGELEY, ME) Live events are lining up on the Rangeley calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rangeley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gfodV_0a7CvmwC00

Peak Foliage Photo Tour (Maine and NH)

Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Peak Fall Foliage (Maine and New Hampshire) Photo Tours and Workshops Join us on an autumn photo adventure to photograph beautiful Maine and NH. Explore the northern forest during peak fall...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZMa8_0a7CvmwC00

Fall 2021 Retreat in northern Maine or Sawtooth mountains of Idaho. Stay tuned. — Sacred Mountain ~ follow the energy

Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Dates are tentative. We are deciding between the East Coast at Kemankeag Camp in northern Maine offering tranquility, loons, clear water invite you to Bonney Point due south of Quebec City...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sKtEo_0a7CvmwC00

Artist Reception: Claudia Diller – Paintings

Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: 2493 Main St, Rangeley, ME

Opening Reception: Friday July 30, 2021 5:00 - 6:30 PM The exhibition runs from July 30 through August 18, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YPFX0_0a7CvmwC00

Bob Marley (Comedian)

Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Address: 2493 Main St, Rangeley, ME

Bob Marley (Comedian) at Lakeside Theater in Rangeley, ME on Fri, Aug 27, 2021 @ 3:30am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykIXC_0a7CvmwC00

Outdoor Concert Series – Jazz Time 99

Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Jazz Time 99 is a dynamic group of musicians who share a love for a diverse variety of music from the blues to funk to some experimental jazz. This experienced group of local musicians has been...

Rangeley News Beat

Rangeley News Beat

Rangeley, ME
ABOUT

With Rangeley News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

