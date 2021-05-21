newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springer, NM

Live events on the horizon in Springer

Posted by 
Springer Bulletin
Springer Bulletin
 1 day ago

(SPRINGER, NM) Springer has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Springer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sg9I3_0a7Cvl3T00

Philmont Leadership Challenge 2021

Cimarron, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 17 Deer Run Rd, Cimarron, NM

You are invited to attend Philmont Leadership Challenge (PLC) in 2021! Philmont Leadership Challenge focuses on practical applications of Wood Badge skills. Using outdoor experiential learning...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GQFkV_0a7Cvl3T00

Live at the St James Hotel

Cimarron, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 617 S Collison Ave, Cimarron, NM

Live at the St James Hotel at Historic St. James Hotel & Saloon, 617 S Collison Ave, Cimarron, NM 87714, Cimarron, United States on Fri May 28 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DqdLa_0a7Cvl3T00

New Mexico State Rally & New Mexico Chile Peppers Chapter Rally

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 27500 US-64, Angel Fire, NM

There are 16 sites available at nightly rates of $62.00 or $67.20 plus tax depending on the site selected. These rates reflect a 30% discount. Please make your reservations directly with the RV...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OtSZw_0a7Cvl3T00

Balloons Over Angel Fire

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 10 Miller Ln, Angel Fire, NM

The Balloons over Angel Fire will be held on June 18-20, 2021. You'll see a variety of hot air balloons flying in the sky. Meet the pilots and learn how the balloons work. There will be balloon...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AmuOd_0a7Cvl3T00

1st Annual Hideout Rally

Eagle Nest, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 51 E Therma St, Eagle Nest, NM

Shistr formerly Shit Happens Inc. performing for you two nights. Plan to be there all weekend to see all the bands. March 26 - March 31 at "The Hideout" Eagle Nest, NM.

Learn More
Springer Bulletin

Springer Bulletin

Springer, NM
1
Followers
17
Post
55
Views
ABOUT

With Springer Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Theater#Digital Formats#Digital Content#Wood#Rv#Sun Jun#Shit Happens Inc#Miller Ln#Live Content#Venues#Nm Live#In Person Events#Balloon#Remote Audiences#Entertainers#Stand Up Comedy#Nm Shistr#Nightly Rates#Digital Tools
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springer, NM
City
Eagle Nest, NM
City
Cimarron, NM
Related
Ferron, UTPosted by
Ferron Bulletin

Ferron events calendar

1. Horsemanship Camp Week 2; 2. City Council Meeting — Centerfield City; 3. Spring City Heritage Day Event; 4. Planetarium Show: Seven Wonders (8:00); 5. HOBY State Leadership Seminar;
Abiquiu, NMPosted by
Abiquiu Daily

Abiquiu events coming soon

1. County Fair & Rodeo; 2. Ghost Ranch Cohort 11 (Week 3) — Stillpoint; 3. Arts & Crafts Fairs; 4. Spiritual Exile and Seeds of Promise (Episode 3) — Earth & Soul; 5. Fee Free Day;
AsiaPosted by
Manila Daily

Manila events coming up

1. Dinaland Seniors Classic; 2. 12th Annual Swett Ranch Traditional Branding Event; 3. Daniel Rodriguez Music; 4. Blowishes for Emily Charity Cornhole; 5. Concealed Carry Class at Sportsmans Warehouse VERNAL, UT;
Walton, NYPosted by
Walton Updates

Live events Walton — what’s coming up

1. Ganachakra of Guru Padmasambhava – Live Webcast , Friday, May 21 – 3:30 pm EDT; 2. Live Webcast of Pith Instructions on “Heart Advice for the Fortunate Ones” by H.H. Dudjom Rinpoche – Sun, May 23 10:00am – Noon EDT; 3. 1st Annual Walton Arts Festival At Castle On The Delaware September 3rd to 7th; 4. Get the Most Out of Your iPhone Camera: Take Advantage of Those Features You’ve Been Ignoring; 5. THE JASON WICKS BAND Live @ Castle On The Delaware May 22nd;
PoliticsPosted by
Townsend News Alert

Townsend calendar: What's coming up

1. See Jane Adventures Copper City W's MTB Clinic May 8 - 9; 2. A Functional Medicine Journey: 4 Days to Your Optimal Wellness; 3. History Hike on Mount Helena; 4. HELL'S BELLES, World Famous All-Female AC/DC Tribute Band; 5. The Lowdown Drifters;