Live events on the horizon in Springer

(SPRINGER, NM) Springer has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Springer:

Philmont Leadership Challenge 2021 Cimarron, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 17 Deer Run Rd, Cimarron, NM

You are invited to attend Philmont Leadership Challenge (PLC) in 2021! Philmont Leadership Challenge focuses on practical applications of Wood Badge skills. Using outdoor experiential learning...

Live at the St James Hotel Cimarron, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 617 S Collison Ave, Cimarron, NM

Live at the St James Hotel at Historic St. James Hotel & Saloon, 617 S Collison Ave, Cimarron, NM 87714, Cimarron, United States on Fri May 28 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

New Mexico State Rally & New Mexico Chile Peppers Chapter Rally Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 27500 US-64, Angel Fire, NM

There are 16 sites available at nightly rates of $62.00 or $67.20 plus tax depending on the site selected. These rates reflect a 30% discount. Please make your reservations directly with the RV...

Balloons Over Angel Fire Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 10 Miller Ln, Angel Fire, NM

The Balloons over Angel Fire will be held on June 18-20, 2021. You'll see a variety of hot air balloons flying in the sky. Meet the pilots and learn how the balloons work. There will be balloon...

1st Annual Hideout Rally Eagle Nest, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 51 E Therma St, Eagle Nest, NM

Shistr formerly Shit Happens Inc. performing for you two nights. Plan to be there all weekend to see all the bands. March 26 - March 31 at "The Hideout" Eagle Nest, NM.