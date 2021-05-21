Washington events coming soon

(WASHINGTON, KS) Live events are lining up on the Washington calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Washington area:

Jefferson County Fair Fairbury, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 56885 PWF Rd, Fairbury, NE

The Jefferson County Fair is July 15-19th. We will be attempting to conduct as many events as possible under the COVID Restriction Guidelines. Some events will be cancelled, and others will be...

Nebraska Community Bloodbank Blood Donation Fairbury, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 825 22nd St #1299, Fairbury, NE

Nebraska Community Bloodbank will have their mobile unit at the Fairbury Clinic, to receive blood donations. To make an appointment, call 402-729-6851 OR

Nickel Day Car Show Waterville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Waterville, KS 150th + 1 Anniversary CelebrationRegistration from 9-11Dash Plaques to First 50 CarsTrophies, Games, Beer Garden, Food, Parade$20 RegistrationContact Kelsie @785 313 3233 or...

The Wall That Heals Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The mission of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) is to honor and preserve the legacy of service and educate all generations about the impact of the Vietnam War. The Wall will be open to...

Fairbury Farmers Market Fairbury, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1501 K St #106, Fairbury, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Wednesdays, 4:30 p.m. - sellout Location: Cornerstone Community Church parking lot 1501 K Street (at the