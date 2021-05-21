newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Washington events coming soon

Posted by 
Washington Today
Washington Today
 1 day ago

(WASHINGTON, KS) Live events are lining up on the Washington calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Washington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NrJ6i_0a7CvkAk00

Jefferson County Fair

Fairbury, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 56885 PWF Rd, Fairbury, NE

The Jefferson County Fair is July 15-19th. We will be attempting to conduct as many events as possible under the COVID Restriction Guidelines. Some events will be cancelled, and others will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08b9kh_0a7CvkAk00

Nebraska Community Bloodbank Blood Donation

Fairbury, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 825 22nd St #1299, Fairbury, NE

Nebraska Community Bloodbank will have their mobile unit at the Fairbury Clinic, to receive blood donations. To make an appointment, call 402-729-6851 OR

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wTkF1_0a7CvkAk00

Nickel Day Car Show

Waterville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Waterville, KS 150th + 1 Anniversary CelebrationRegistration from 9-11Dash Plaques to First 50 CarsTrophies, Games, Beer Garden, Food, Parade$20 RegistrationContact Kelsie @785 313 3233 or...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uEww1_0a7CvkAk00

The Wall That Heals

Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The mission of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) is to honor and preserve the legacy of service and educate all generations about the impact of the Vietnam War. The Wall will be open to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DPxjk_0a7CvkAk00

Fairbury Farmers Market

Fairbury, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1501 K St #106, Fairbury, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Wednesdays, 4:30 p.m. - sellout Location: Cornerstone Community Church parking lot 1501 K Street (at the

Learn More
Washington Today

Washington Today

Washington, KS
7
Followers
13
Post
28
Views
ABOUT

With Washington Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Washington, KS
Fairbury, NE
Government
City
Washington, NE
Local
Washington Government
City
Fairbury, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Street#Live Events#Community Events#Live Music Venues#Open Season#The Jefferson County Fair#The Fairbury Clinic#Carstrophies#Beer Garden#Vvmf#October 2021wednesdays#Ne Season#In Person Attendance#Jefferson County#July 15 19th#Games#Music Clubs#In Person Formats#Live Content#Location
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Washington StatePosted by
Washington Today

Ready for a change? These Washington jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Washington: 1. Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers; 2. Occupational Therapist (OT) Travel Allied - $47.63/Hour $1905/Weekly; 3. Veterinarian; 4. Supplement Your Income Delivering With EatStreet - Earn $16+ per hour; 5. Retail Team Member; 6. Part-Time Marketing Specialist; 7. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,966 per week; 8. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1700 / Week; 9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,549 per week; 10. KS - OT - Belleville- $41.40 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**;
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Monday, May 17, the Washington State Department...
Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

New concerts added to Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. – The Washington State Fair has added five more concerts to its 2021 Columbia Bank Concert Series. Joining the ticket this summer are Roger Daltrey, Founding member/singer of The Who; Bishop Briggs and Noah Cyrus, pop acts boasting 1.5 billion cumulative streams; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians; Sublime with Rome, reggae rock crowd pleasers armed with a new album; and Lee Brice, a country music star with eight #1 singles.
Washington StatePosted by
Washington Today

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Washington

(WASHINGTON, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Washington. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Jansen, NEfairburyjournalnews.com

It Takes A Village

Serendipity has resulted in Jansen receiving a new playground. Shane Haley, Industrial Technology Instructor at Fairbury High School, lives in Jansen. While attending a village board meeting, the subject came up that a new playground was needed locally. “I offered and they put the funds together,” Haley said. SkillsUSA students...
Washington StatePosted by
Washington Today

Job alert: These jobs are open in Washington

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Washington: 1. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated; 2. Machine Adjuster/Mechanic; 3. Lube Tire Technician; 4. Packer(Entry Level); 5. Deliver with EatStreet - Earn a $250 Bonus After Your First 200 Orders; 6. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week; 7. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,923 per week; 8. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1919.52 / Week; 9. CDL A Truck Driver - Average Annual pay of $70,200-$78,000!; 10. Occupational Therapist (OT) Travel Allied - $42.81/Hour $1712/Weekly;
Fairbury, NEfairburyjeffs.org

Digging In…

First-hand Accounts of Teaching and Learning in Fairbury Public Schools. Our Spanish Club volunteers this morning. Thank you Ethan, Gavin, Jacob, and Zane We know that recycling is necessary to care for the Earth. (Mrs. Johnson) Intro to Business class presented their International Business Projects today. (Mrs. Melissa Dux) This...
Fairbury, NESand Hills Express

Roger Schoenrock recognized as Jefferson County Veteran of the Month

FAIRBURY, NE - At age 20 while living in Jefferson County, Roger Schoenrock voluntarily joined the Navy at the Recruiting Office in Beatrice, Nebraska. He spent 12 weeks of Basic Training at San Diego, California. His Advanced Individual Training at Memphis, Tennessee consisted of six months of Aviation Schooling. His...
Jefferson County, NEfairburyjournalnews.com

Roger Schoenrock Is May Veteran Of The Month

Roger Schoenrock was honored as Jefferson County’s Veteran of the Month for May, 2021, at a ceremony held at the Jefferson County Courthouse, on Tuesday, May 4, prior to the County Commissioner’s meeting. At age 20 while living in Jefferson County, Schoenrock voluntarily joined the Navy at the Recruiting Office...
Waterville, KSbackroadsnews.com

Locals opening new meat processing plant in Waterville

Washington grad Alex Parker, who now lives several miles south of Greenleaf, will be opening a new meat processing plant, Circle P Processing, in Waterville in the coming weeks. Bill Lahodny, of Washington, will be the lead processor. The meat processing plant will be located in the old Roepke Locker Plant, which closed back in the ‘90s. Parker said the inspiration for opening a locker plant…