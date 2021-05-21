newsbreak-logo
Dennis, MS

Dennis calendar: Events coming up

Dennis Journal
Dennis Journal
 1 day ago

(DENNIS, MS) Dennis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dennis:

Free Prentiss County Legal Clinic

Booneville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 11:00 AM

DOCUMENTS NEEDED FOR ASSISTANCE AT FREE LEGAL CLINICS *Please, you will need to bring proof of income and have a driver's license or state-issued ID in order to have documents notarized at the...

Lylah Grey's Ray of HOPE 5K

Booneville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Giving back to St. Jude.This will be our 5th annual 5K in memory of Lylah Grey McGaughy, our brave cancer warrior. Lylah was a patient at St.Jude for 17 months. She was diagnosed with Stage 4 High...

Southern Sturgis

Cherokee, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 2903 Mulberry Ln, Cherokee, AL

Southern Sturgis (September 17 & 18, 2021) on Sep 17, 13:00 at Mulberry Creek Camp - Information and tickets on www.southernrockwoodstock.com southernrockwoodstock

HBG Roadshow | Pistol Hill + Chance Stanley (Tremont, MS)

Tremont, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 60 Stone Dr, Tremont, MS

Chance Stanley (Marietta, MS) and Pistol Hill (Shelby, NC) have teamed up on the Hillbillies and Guitars tour. Covering close to 25 states, the HBG Roadshow is a never ending Roadshow, Featuring...

Vina July Fest

Vina, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 79 Church St, Vina, AL

The Town of Vina hosts July Fest every year on the last Saturday of the month. The family‑friendly event includes music along with a variety of vendors including great food, and arts & crafts. A...

Dennis Journal

Dennis Journal

Dennis, MS
ABOUT

With Dennis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

