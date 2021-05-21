Presque Isle events coming up

(PRESQUE ISLE, MI) Presque Isle is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Presque Isle area:

Knead a Friend Alpena, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2483 U.S. 23, #S, Alpena, MI 49707

Bring your partner, spouse or best friend to Massage Works and learn how to give each other massages.

GOLL ESTATE FARM AUCTION-SATURDAY Posen, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

SYKORAAUCTIONS.COM PRESENTS HUGE LIVE & SIMULCAST AUCTION BRYAN GOLL IHC COLLECTION 5858 DAGETT RD. POSEN, MI. 49776 DUE TO THE RECENT PASSING OF BRYAN “PREZ” GOLL “IHC ENTHUSIAST & COLLECTOR”...

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1900 N Bagley St, Alpena, MI

Word of Life Baptist Church is pleased to announce that we are starting a GriefShare program, open to anyone who is grieving the death of a loved one. Meeting

BRYAN GOLL IHC COLLECTION Posen, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

GOLL ESTATE OF IHC TRACTORS-TILLAGE-SHOP TOOLS AND MUCH MORESYKORAAUCTIONS.COM PRESENTSLIVE/SIMULCAS...

South Beach Triathlon Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 10002 Hinks Park Rd, Alpena, MI

The Long Lake Lights Festival South Beach Triathlon is held annually on Festival morning. Don't miss this exciting event! The Triathlon begins with a 7-mile bike, followed by a 3-mile run and ends w