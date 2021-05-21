Coming soon: White Sulphur Springs events

(WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, MT) Live events are lining up on the White Sulphur Springs calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in White Sulphur Springs:

Townsend ATV Poker Run Townsend, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 189 US Hwy 12 E, Townsend, MT 59644

Our 9th Annual ATV/UTV Poker Run. Poker hands benefit Broadwater County First Responders.

Montana Old Time Fiddlers Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 209 Broadway St, Townsend, MT

The Montana Old Time Fiddlers will bring their unique music to the Fish Tale Bar in uptown Townsend, on Sunday, May 23rd, from 2 to 6 PM. The program is free and open to the public, lunch is...

Doughnuts for Daddies! Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:31 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:31 AM

Address: 81 Silos Rd, Townsend, MT

Father's Day celebrations start with Doughnuts for Daddies in the KOA Lobby. Fresh doughnuts and free hot coffee to show our appreciation for the men in out lives! You can take a doughnut back to...

KOA Concert Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 81 Silos Rd, Townsend, MT

Join us for an evening of camping songs sung by vocalist Scott Helmer! Bring your own chair to be socially distant or sit around your campfire and enjoy the notes on the wind.