Midville, GA

Live events Midville — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Midville Dispatch
 1 day ago

(MIDVILLE, GA) Midville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Midville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oOZ0Z_0a7Cvgdq00

JEFFERSON COUNTY 1ST ANNUAL MEET & GREET "ITS ALL ABOUT THE YOUTH & UNITY"

Louisville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 119 Peachtree Street, Louisville, GA 30434

Bringing ALL people together despite their political views for a notable cause which is our youth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GBI25_0a7Cvgdq00

Summer Camp 2021 June

Louisville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 U S Hwy, Louisville, GA

Sports event by Sunny Days Farm on Monday, June 7 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lfj78_0a7Cvgdq00

Pool Party

Waynesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 50 Olympic Dr, Waynesboro, GA

Join us for a Pool Party and Cookout at the Burke County Family YMCA! Space is limited so please register here: https:// wbr span vineyardburkeco. wbr span churchcenter.co wbr span m/ wbr span...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TSSXg_0a7Cvgdq00

Camp Lawton Tour - $5

Millen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:30 AM

Address: 1053 Magnolia Springs Rd, Millen, GA

Come take a guided tour through the historical Camp Lawton civil war prison sites. Take a walk back in time and learn about the fascinating events that transpired here. Pre-registration required...

Memorial Day Luminary Event

Millen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 1053 Magnolia Springs Rd, Millen, GA

This event is to honor our fallen soldiers. Luminaries for loved ones can be purchased now through Memorial Day for $5.00 per bag. Park staff (or purchaser) will write the name of the loved one on...

Midville Dispatch

Midville, GA
ABOUT

With Midville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
