Live events Midville — what’s coming up
(MIDVILLE, GA) Midville is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Midville:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 119 Peachtree Street, Louisville, GA 30434
Bringing ALL people together despite their political views for a notable cause which is our youth.
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 1 U S Hwy, Louisville, GA
Sports event by Sunny Days Farm on Monday, June 7 2021
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:30 PM
Address: 50 Olympic Dr, Waynesboro, GA
Join us for a Pool Party and Cookout at the Burke County Family YMCA! Space is limited so please register here: https:// wbr span vineyardburkeco. wbr span churchcenter.co wbr span m/ wbr span...
Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:30 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:30 AM
Address: 1053 Magnolia Springs Rd, Millen, GA
Come take a guided tour through the historical Camp Lawton civil war prison sites. Take a walk back in time and learn about the fascinating events that transpired here. Pre-registration required...
Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 PM
Address: 1053 Magnolia Springs Rd, Millen, GA
This event is to honor our fallen soldiers. Luminaries for loved ones can be purchased now through Memorial Day for $5.00 per bag. Park staff (or purchaser) will write the name of the loved one on...