Washburn, ND

Washburn calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Washburn News Alert
Washburn News Alert
 1 day ago

(WASHBURN, ND) Washburn is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Washburn area:

Sakakawea Chapter's "Fall Flight Celebration & Feed"

Washburn, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 805 Main Ave, Washburn, ND

Join the Sakakawea chapter of Ducks Unlimited for their annual fundraising event to support conservation in North Dakota. There will be raffles for guns, hunting gear and much more. Our auction...

Christmas in July — CCM

Garrison, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 1228 47th Ave NW, Garrison, ND

This week of camp includes all the activities that one would want at camp. However, the added "fun" bonus, is that all ages during this week will have an added emphasis focused upon the birth of...

Alumni Baseball Game

Washburn, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 713 7th St, Washburn, ND

The Alumni Baseball Game is back this year. Let us know if you are interested in playing.

Four Seasons Restaurant Season Opener

Underwood, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: Underwood, ND

Firing up the 2021 season with a fresh racing surface and the optimism of 2019. Prepare for a loaded up opening night with Sprint cars and the return of fully IMCA sanctioned Sport Mods, Stock...

4th Annual ND Wild Pheasant Hunt

Garrison, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:59 AM

Krause’s Markets, the City of Garrison, North Dakota and 4-Bulls Meat & Seafood of Ocean Springs Mississippi are proud to host the 4th Annual Wild Pheasant Hunt in memory of Glen Schreiner...

Washburn News Alert

Washburn, ND
Washburn, ND Posted by
Washburn News Alert

Ready for a change? These Washburn jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Washburn: 1. Owner Operators Needed; 2. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - $2,494 per week; 3. Polysomnographic Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr; 4. Grocery Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 5. Customer Service/Line Cook/Delivery; 6. Wireless Sales Associate; 7. Machinist; 8. Replenishment Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 9. Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately; 10. Receiving Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr;
Politicsagupdate.com

North Dakota CattleWomen to celebrate 70th anniversary

The North Dakota CattleWomen (NDCW) are planning a special convention in 2021 for their 70th anniversary. The organization’s state meeting will be held June 11-12 in Mandan at the Comfort Inn and Suites. “We are celebrating 70 years of our organization forming as a group and supporting the beef industry...
PoliticsBismarck Tribune

North Dakota Game and Fish director to retire at end of July

Longtime North Dakota Game & Fish Department Director Terry Steinwand is retiring, effective July 31. Gov. Doug Burgum announced Steinwand's retirement in a statement Monday. “Terry has been a champion for North Dakota hunters and anglers for nearly four decades, spending the last 15 of those years leading a high performing team that has earned North Dakota a national reputation as a sportsman’s paradise,” the governor said in the statement.
GardeningTimes-Online

Dakota Gardener: Tomato Varieties for North Dakota

Look for varieties that ripen early, resist diseases and produce good yields of delicious fruits. Of course, you do! It’s the favorite vegetable grown by gardeners. Thousands of gardeners in North Dakota will go to their garden centers during the next two weeks to buy their tomato plants for this summer.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

North Dakota coronavirus news, May 17: More aid for the arts announced

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: artist aid, testing and vaccines. The National Endowment for the Arts is recommending an award of $749,600 to the North Dakota Council on the Arts in its first distribution of funds from the federal American Rescue Plan. The emergency funding aims to support the...
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

North Dakota Outdoors: Aquatic Nuisance Species Awareness Week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum has proclaimed May 16-22 as Aquatic Nuisance Species Awareness Week in North Dakota. Mike Anderson explains in this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors. North Dakota has seen in increase in aquatic nuisance species in the last decade, yet the state remains in...
EducationGrand Forks Herald

Letter: A decay in North Dakota higher education?

I grew up in North Dakota and graduated from one of the state’s universities obtaining a quality, transformative education that subsequently put me in good stead during my career in high tech. That quality higher education is now jeopardized by legislative action that unduly restricts educators’ independence. Pulling up stakes is not easy, so it may be that few current faculty members leave. However, for prospective future faculty a decision to avoid a state that’s developing a reputation for a restrictive teaching environment will be quite easy.
Washburn, ND Posted by
Washburn News Alert

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Washburn

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Washburn: 1. CDL A Owner Operator- Steady Freight; 2. Travel Nurse RN - Electrophysiology Lab - $2,761 per week; 3. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - $2,683 per week; 4. CDL-A OTR Flatbed Truck Drivers!; 5. CDL-A Company Drivers | OTR Open Deck Division | 6 Mos. Exp. | Top Driver Earn $90K+; 6. CDL-A OTR Lease Purchase Truck Driver (Baldwin); 7. Regional CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Underwood); 8. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available; 9. Nursing; 10. Nurses needed for covid vaccine administration for all 50 states;