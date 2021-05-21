Washburn calendar: What's coming up

(WASHBURN, ND) Washburn is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Washburn area:

Sakakawea Chapter's "Fall Flight Celebration & Feed" Washburn, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 805 Main Ave, Washburn, ND

Join the Sakakawea chapter of Ducks Unlimited for their annual fundraising event to support conservation in North Dakota. There will be raffles for guns, hunting gear and much more. Our auction...

Christmas in July — CCM Garrison, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 1228 47th Ave NW, Garrison, ND

This week of camp includes all the activities that one would want at camp. However, the added "fun" bonus, is that all ages during this week will have an added emphasis focused upon the birth of...

Alumni Baseball Game Washburn, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 713 7th St, Washburn, ND

The Alumni Baseball Game is back this year. Let us know if you are interested in playing.

Four Seasons Restaurant Season Opener Underwood, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: Underwood, ND

Firing up the 2021 season with a fresh racing surface and the optimism of 2019. Prepare for a loaded up opening night with Sprint cars and the return of fully IMCA sanctioned Sport Mods, Stock...

4th Annual ND Wild Pheasant Hunt Garrison, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:59 AM

Krause’s Markets, the City of Garrison, North Dakota and 4-Bulls Meat & Seafood of Ocean Springs Mississippi are proud to host the 4th Annual Wild Pheasant Hunt in memory of Glen Schreiner...