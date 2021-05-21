newsbreak-logo
Ashley events coming soon

Ashley Updates
 1 day ago

(ASHLEY, MI) Live events are coming to Ashley.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ashley:

Blush Theater Co. Presents - Mortal Mystery!

Alma, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: 118 E Superior St, Alma, MI

Join the Blush Theater Company for their festival of Short Plays for a Small Stage performance of Mortal Mystery! Showtimes will be Fridays, May 14 and 15 and 7:30 pm, Saturdays, May 15 and 22 at...

Concealed Pistol Licensing Course

Ithaca, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 125 W Center St, Ithaca, MI

$85 for the course and $30 dollars for equipment rental. You'll need 2 magazines or a speed loader and 50 rounds if you bring your own. The class lasts roughly 8-9 hours. We provide lunch, coffee...

P2 Soccer in Ithaca @ AYSO 1163 Soccer Complex

Ithaca, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

P2 Soccer will be at in Ithaca to deliver an action-packed week of soccer for young players, aged 4-14. We have age-appropriate options for half and full day campers. Players will be grouped by...

New Lothrop JV Softball @ Ovid-Elsie

Elsie, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 02:45 PM

Address: 8989 E Colony Rd, Elsie, MI

The Ovid-Elsie (Elsie, MI) JV softball team has a home non-conference game vs. New Lothrop (MI) on Monday, May 24 @ 4p.

Ithaca : AYSO 1163 - Full Day Camp (9am-4pm), Ages 6 - 15

Ithaca, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Half day camp for players. Please select from the two program options; Path2Progress: 6-12 year olds Beginner and intermediate players, focusing on techniques and tactics for the field positions...

