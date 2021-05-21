Rocksprings events coming up

(ROCKSPRINGS, TX) Live events are coming to Rocksprings.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Rocksprings area:

Camp Eagle Rocksprings, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Summer Camp is an outrageously fun 6 day experience where kids come seeking adventure and leave with a head full of memories, a heart full of life-changing insights from His Word… and maybe a few...

Library Board Meeting Rocksprings, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 308 HWY 377 North, Rocksprings, TX

Like school board meetings, library board meetings are open for public attendance and comment. The agenda will be posted on the library door the week of the meeting and may also be posted here...

Highschool Summer Camp Rocksprings, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 6424 Hackberry Rd, Rocksprings, TX

THE BEST WEEK OF THE YEAR! Summer Camp is 5 days of building relationships and inspiring Christ-like change through outdoor adventure.

Family Camp — Cowboy Fellowship Leakey, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1385 Ranch Rd 1120, Leakey, TX

We have an exciting weekend planned for families full of fellowship, activities, worship, and Bible study at Alto Frio Camp. Guest Speaker: Clayton Poland Worship Leader: Vertical Praise Call the...

4th Annual Headwaters of the Frio Trail Marathon/Half/12K/5K Leakey, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 10664 US-83, Leakey, TX

Charity run/walk to benefit the over 100 foster children living at the HCYR campuses! Stay tuned and follow for when registration opens! • NOTE!* We have decided to push out the event from Spring...