newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rocksprings, TX

Rocksprings events coming up

Posted by 
Rocksprings News Watch
Rocksprings News Watch
 1 day ago

(ROCKSPRINGS, TX) Live events are coming to Rocksprings.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Rocksprings area:

Camp Eagle

Rocksprings, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Summer Camp is an outrageously fun 6 day experience where kids come seeking adventure and leave with a head full of memories, a heart full of life-changing insights from His Word… and maybe a few...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l9A5j_0a7Cvc6w00

Library Board Meeting

Rocksprings, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 308 HWY 377 North, Rocksprings, TX

Like school board meetings, library board meetings are open for public attendance and comment. The agenda will be posted on the library door the week of the meeting and may also be posted here...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ygUf_0a7Cvc6w00

Highschool Summer Camp

Rocksprings, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 6424 Hackberry Rd, Rocksprings, TX

THE BEST WEEK OF THE YEAR! Summer Camp is 5 days of building relationships and inspiring Christ-like change through outdoor adventure.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GLkaU_0a7Cvc6w00

Family Camp — Cowboy Fellowship

Leakey, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1385 Ranch Rd 1120, Leakey, TX

We have an exciting weekend planned for families full of fellowship, activities, worship, and Bible study at Alto Frio Camp. Guest Speaker: Clayton Poland Worship Leader: Vertical Praise Call the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13LaV7_0a7Cvc6w00

4th Annual Headwaters of the Frio Trail Marathon/Half/12K/5K

Leakey, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 10664 US-83, Leakey, TX

Charity run/walk to benefit the over 100 foster children living at the HCYR campuses! Stay tuned and follow for when registration opens! • NOTE!* We have decided to push out the event from Spring...

Learn More
Rocksprings News Watch

Rocksprings News Watch

Rocksprings, TX
0
Followers
19
Post
71
Views
ABOUT

With Rocksprings News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocksprings, TX
City
Leakey, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Spring, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Children#Live Events#Local Events#Sun Jun#Tx Charity#Alto Frio Camp#In Person Events#Library Board Meetings#School Board Meetings#Outdoor Adventure#Life Changing Insights#Fun#Summer Camp#Theater#Fellowship#Time#Live Content#Standup Comedy#Kids#Remote Versions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Related
Rocksprings, TXPosted by
Rocksprings News Watch

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Rocksprings

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Rocksprings: 1. CDL Team Driver Job - Avg $100,000 per Year; 2. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 3. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 4. CDL A Local Delivery Truck Driver - Home Daily!; 5. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Driver - Average $1,200 to $1,775/Week;