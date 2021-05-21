Live events on the horizon in Scooba
(SCOOBA, MS) Scooba is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Scooba:
Starts at: Thu May 05, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Thu May 05, 05:30 PM
Address: 4909 Great River Drive, Meridian, MS 39305
Cardiovascular Institute of the South Meridian (Meridian) to host Women's Cardiac Wellness Screenings on May 13th & May 27th.
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 1180 Sandflat Road, Meridian, MS 39301
This registration is NON- Mississippi Task Force Members only. If you are a Task Force Member please register on our main webpage located @
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Address: 8522 MS-39, Meridian, MS 39305
We invite you for an evening of worship led by Joshua Aaron & Aaron Shust. Doors open at 6pm and Worship will start 7pm.
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 1180 Sandflat Road, Meridian, MS 39301
This dynamic course of instruction is designed to prepare the first responder to isolate, distract, and neutralize an active shooter.
Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM
Address: 130 Mobile Rd, Aliceville, AL
Join us for a night of family fun and entertainment through showing of a movie that will encourage amd inspire you to move forward in your journey path circle West End Baptist Church Aliceville...