newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scooba, MS

Live events on the horizon in Scooba

Posted by 
Scooba Digest
Scooba Digest
 1 day ago

(SCOOBA, MS) Scooba is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Scooba:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H1Xqn_0a7CvbED00

CIS Meridian: Free Women's Cardiac Wellness Screenings (May 27)

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 05:30 PM

Address: 4909 Great River Drive, Meridian, MS 39305

Cardiovascular Institute of the South Meridian (Meridian) to host Women's Cardiac Wellness Screenings on May 13th & May 27th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ieJKs_0a7CvbED00

FUNSAR w/ SARTECH II Evaluation

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1180 Sandflat Road, Meridian, MS 39301

This registration is NON- Mississippi Task Force Members only.  If you are a Task Force Member please register on our main webpage located @

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F8N5g_0a7CvbED00

Aaron Shust & Joshua Aaron Brothers Together

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 8522 MS-39, Meridian, MS 39305

We invite you for an evening of worship led by Joshua Aaron & Aaron Shust. Doors open at 6pm and Worship will start 7pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I8IMU_0a7CvbED00

Active Shooter - Level 1 (9/13-14/21) Meridian

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1180 Sandflat Road, Meridian, MS 39301

This dynamic course of instruction is designed to prepare the first responder to isolate, distract, and neutralize an active shooter.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eo85m_0a7CvbED00

Victory Movie Night

Aliceville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 130 Mobile Rd, Aliceville, AL

Join us for a night of family fun and entertainment through showing of a movie that will encourage amd inspire you to move forward in your journey path circle West End Baptist Church Aliceville...

Learn More
Scooba Digest

Scooba Digest

Scooba, MS
1
Followers
22
Post
88
Views
ABOUT

With Scooba Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Meridian, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Scooba, MS
Meridian, MS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#West End#Live Theater#Mississippi River#Local Events#Thu May 05#Al Join#In Person Events#Live Content#Remote Audiences#Worship#Doors#Drive#Stand Up Comedy#Digital Tools#Live Remote Experience#Sat#Instruction#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Mississippi Statetravelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Things To Do In Historic Meridian, Mississippi

For the road tripper, Meridian is like the Statue of Liberty, lifting up her torch beside the golden door. You’ll want to walk through that easy-to-find golden door. Do you hear the music beckoning you from behind the door?. The city’s founders thought that the word meridian meant junction. Interstates...
Lauderdale County, MSPosted by
Meridian Star

Residents press Lauderdale County officials on waste transfer station

Residents of the Sweet Gum Bottom Road community voiced their concerns about a proposed waste transfer station at a public hearing on Monday. JWC Environmental, a waste management company, is hoping to build a facility in Key Brothers Industrial Park that would serve as a transfer location for recyclable material and garbage. The company had originally proposed building the station at G.V. Sonny Montgomery Industrial Park, but Naval Air Station Meridian officials and other community members opposed the location.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Larisa

6 Best Things to Do in Mississippi

It may not be your first choice when you are writing down stats you want to visit this summer but if you are looking for something different, you might want to consider a family holiday in Mississippi because the state has a lot to offer. Here are some of the best things you can do in Mississippi:
Scooba, MSPosted by
Scooba Digest

What’s up Scooba: Local events calendar

1. Thacker Mountain Radio Hour LIVE! at Threefoot Festival - Reserved Seats; 2. CIS Meridian: Free Women's Cardiac Wellness Screenings (May 27); 3. NuNu's Slip & Slide Mudbash featuring Big Yayo; 4. FUNSAR w/ SARTECH II Evaluation; 5. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!;
Mississippi StateDeSoto Times Today

Vaccination site could move from Landers Center inside to storm shelter in Southaven

The Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination site at the Landers Center could be moving inside to a storm shelter in Southaven. DeSoto County EMS Director Mark Davis informed the County Board of Supervisors that they are waiting to hear back from state health officials about relocating vaccine shots to the FEMA Storm Shelter on Highway 51 next to the Southaven Arena.
Meridian, MSMeridian Star

Law enforcement reports for May 17

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday. • Domestic violence - Carnelius D. Hill, born in 1989, 8025 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian. • DUI - Jeremy L. Trussell, born in 1986, 3817 27th St., Meridian. Trussell is also charged with...
Mississippi StateWAPT

Mississippi veterans protest closing of VA Hospital dialysis center

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi veterans are protesting the closing of the dialysis center at the VA Hospital in Jackson. The dialysis center at the GV Sonny Montgomery Medical Center closed May 15 because of aging infrastructure and the requirement to provide high-quality care for patients. Some veterans said they are...
Mississippi Statetheoldhouselife.com

On 11 acres with a pool and a pond! Circa 1931 in Mississippi. $385,000

This is a lot of house for the money! Love the pool! This home was built in 1931. It is located on eleven acres in Tylertown, Mississippi. The home features a grand foyer, original hardwood floors, exposed beams, french doors, and crown molding. The property has a large back porch, patio, big in-ground pool and a pond with a bridge. Three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and 3,830 square feet. $385,000.
Mississippi StatePicayune Item

Southern Miss Awards Degrees at spring 2021 Commencements

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) awarded undergraduate, graduate and specialist degrees to more than 1,900 students graduating in the spring 2021 semester. MaKenzie Michelle Bean Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm. Conner Kelly Holston Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm. Rebecca Golden Lewis Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm.
Mississippi Statewoodworkingnetwork.com

Mississippi sawmill adds 43 jobs; average salary is $51,000

GRENADA, Miss. - Southern yellow pine producer Hankins Lumber is investing $12 million into a new Mississippi sawmill, adding 43 jobs. The average salary for the new jobs will be $51,000. Mississippi's Development Authority is providing aid for the expansion. “Mississippi’s agriculture industry is our state’s top economic driver, employing...
Mississippi StateMeridian Star

Who's applying to run the Miss. Department of Transportation?

Mississippi’s elected transportation commissioners have received a handful of resumes for executive director of the Mississippi Department of Transportation, including from Gov. Tate Reeves’ Chief of Staff Brad White, former chairman of the state Republican Party. Other applicants include Jeff Altman, a longtime MDOT employee who’s serving as interim director...
Paulding, MSPosted by
Paulding News Beat

Events on the Paulding calendar

1. AVAIL HOLLYWOOD LIVE IN CONCERT (LAUREL, MS) LT ELLIS CENTER; 2. Exterior Response to Active Shooter Events (ERASE); 3. A White Man Walks Into A Barbershop World Premiere Event; 4. Ingalls Shipbuilding Drive-In Hiring Event (Meridian); 5. VANILLA SKYS...The WHITE Party;
Butler, ALPosted by
Butler Updates

Events on the Butler calendar

1. Purpose In Your Pain Conference and Worship Experience 2021; 2. A White Man Walks Into A Barbershop World Premiere Event; 3. Cub & Webelos Scout Resident Camp 2021; 4. Seasons Of Still Women's Conference; 5. Exterior Response to Active Shooter Events (ERASE);
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Threefoot Festival kicks off Day 1

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The wait is over, and the Threefoot Festival is back. The Threefoot Festival is free to the public and includes food, a parade, and a live band performing a variety of temptations music in honor of Meridian’s own David Ruffin. This is the first year the festival...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Antique Alley begins Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The annual US Highway 11 yard sale known as Antique Alley is starting on Thursday. “You can find anything. There’ll be sales in people’s yards, it might be in a church, or an open field, or wherever,” said Teresa Westbrook, the local coordinator for Mississippi Antique Alley. “But we gather where we have a good parking place and a good place to set up.”
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Training course focuses on collapsed structure rescue

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You see them during a natural disaster or man-made accident. The search and rescue teams that come into the disaster zone searching for people that are injured or trapped under heavy debris. This week’s Structural Collapse Specialist Class at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Training Facility focuses on...