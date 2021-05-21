Live events on the horizon in Scooba

(SCOOBA, MS) Scooba is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Scooba:

Starts at: Thu May 05, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 05:30 PM

Address: 4909 Great River Drive, Meridian, MS 39305

Cardiovascular Institute of the South Meridian (Meridian) to host Women's Cardiac Wellness Screenings on May 13th & May 27th.

FUNSAR w/ SARTECH II Evaluation Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1180 Sandflat Road, Meridian, MS 39301

This registration is NON- Mississippi Task Force Members only. If you are a Task Force Member please register on our main webpage located @

Aaron Shust & Joshua Aaron Brothers Together Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 8522 MS-39, Meridian, MS 39305

We invite you for an evening of worship led by Joshua Aaron & Aaron Shust. Doors open at 6pm and Worship will start 7pm.

Active Shooter - Level 1 (9/13-14/21) Meridian Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1180 Sandflat Road, Meridian, MS 39301

This dynamic course of instruction is designed to prepare the first responder to isolate, distract, and neutralize an active shooter.

Victory Movie Night Aliceville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 130 Mobile Rd, Aliceville, AL

Join us for a night of family fun and entertainment through showing of a movie that will encourage amd inspire you to move forward in your journey path circle West End Baptist Church Aliceville...