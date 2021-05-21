newsbreak-logo
Norfork, AR

Norfork events coming up

Norfork Updates
 1 day ago

(NORFORK, AR) Live events are coming to Norfork.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Norfork:

Alcoholics Anonymous Group

Calico Rock, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 265 E 2nd St, Calico Rock, AR

This meeting is open and anyone may attend. Contact Richie 870-214-1120

Blessing Generations - Mountain Home, AR

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 3338 U.S. 62, Mountain Home, AR 72653

Blessing Generations In this 12-hour experience (usually Friday night and Saturday), Craig Hill teaches on video about the seven critical times in life that God intended us to receive blessing in order to establish identity and destiny for our lives. The teaching and small group ministry times in this weekend experience will give you great revelation about your own life, impact your relationships with your own children and provide a time where God can restore what you never received. -Friday:

Prostate Cancer Discussions

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 624 Hospital Dr, Mountain Home, AR

This meeting is for men to gain knowledge about their cancer journey. During your visit to the Peitz Cancer Support House, you can obtain printed oncology

G&S Mountain Home Gun Show

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 1507 Fairgrounds Dr, Mountain Home, AR

Baxter Co. Fairgrounds 1507 Fairgrounds Drive Mountain Home, AR 72653 Get Directions »

Living Beyond Cancer

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 624 Hospital Dr, Mountain Home, AR

Your cancer journey begins at the onset of diagnosis, throughout treatment and beyond. By connecting with others and attending these meetings, you will be

Norfork Updates

Norfork, AR
ABOUT

With Norfork Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

