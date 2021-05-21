Live events on the horizon in Kirklin

(KIRKLIN, IN) Live events are lining up on the Kirklin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kirklin:

KOI Drag Racing at The Clinton County Indiana Fair Saturday July 10th Frankfort, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 1701 S Jackson St, Frankfort, IN

KOI Drag Racing will be at The Clinton County Indiana Fair on Saturday July 10th for side by side heads up drag racing. We will have classes for anyone and anything. Classes are 10.00 each except...

Frankfort Hot Dogs Hall of Fame Outing Frankfort, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 50 N. Park Drive, Frankfort, IN

Support the Frankfort Education Foundation, and the Frankfort Hot Dog Hall of Fame at our Hot Dog Hall of Fame Golf Scramble! All former Frankfort Hot Dog athletes, coaches, alumni and sponsors...

The Great War: From Ration Lines to the Front Lines Exhibit Frankfort, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 208 W Clinton St, Frankfort, IN

May 7 – June 2 Recommended for ages HS+ On the second level of the Frankfort Community Public Library in the Anna & Harlan Hubbard Gallery Social distancing and face masks are required. Part of...

ALJC Indiana District Family Camp - Awake 2021 Frankfort, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1058 West Freeman Street, Frankfort, IN 46041

"And that, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed."

Grandmaster Glenn C. Wilson Seminars Sheridan, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Grandmaster Glenn C. Wilson Seminars is on Facebook. To connect with Grandmaster Glenn C. Wilson Seminars, join Facebook today.