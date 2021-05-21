newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frankfort, IN

Live events on the horizon in Kirklin

Posted by 
Kirklin News Watch
Kirklin News Watch
 1 day ago

(KIRKLIN, IN) Live events are lining up on the Kirklin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kirklin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ie2kV_0a7CvYWu00

KOI Drag Racing at The Clinton County Indiana Fair Saturday July 10th

Frankfort, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 1701 S Jackson St, Frankfort, IN

KOI Drag Racing will be at The Clinton County Indiana Fair on Saturday July 10th for side by side heads up drag racing. We will have classes for anyone and anything. Classes are 10.00 each except...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvuGE_0a7CvYWu00

Frankfort Hot Dogs Hall of Fame Outing

Frankfort, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 50 N. Park Drive, Frankfort, IN

Support the Frankfort Education Foundation, and the Frankfort Hot Dog Hall of Fame at our Hot Dog Hall of Fame Golf Scramble! All former Frankfort Hot Dog athletes, coaches, alumni and sponsors...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rN26R_0a7CvYWu00

The Great War: From Ration Lines to the Front Lines Exhibit

Frankfort, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 208 W Clinton St, Frankfort, IN

May 7 – June 2 Recommended for ages HS+ On the second level of the Frankfort Community Public Library in the Anna & Harlan Hubbard Gallery Social distancing and face masks are required. Part of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wC65k_0a7CvYWu00

ALJC Indiana District Family Camp - Awake 2021

Frankfort, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1058 West Freeman Street, Frankfort, IN 46041

"And that, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed."

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mXSbu_0a7CvYWu00

Grandmaster Glenn C. Wilson Seminars

Sheridan, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Grandmaster Glenn C. Wilson Seminars is on Facebook. To connect with Grandmaster Glenn C. Wilson Seminars, join Facebook today.

Learn More
Kirklin News Watch

Kirklin News Watch

Kirklin, IN
6
Followers
11
Post
9
Views
ABOUT

With Kirklin News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frankfort, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Kirklin, IN
Frankfort, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music#New Music#Music Venues#Koi Drag Racing#Fame Golf Scramble#Live Content#Live Talks#Drive#Stand Up Comedy#Music Clubs#Saturday July#In Person Formats#Side Heads#Bars#Alumni#Sleep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Frankfort, INclintoncountydailynews.com

Harold E. Woodruff

Harold E. Woodruff passed away peacefully at home with family on Sunday, May 16, 2021. He was 88 years old. Harold was born April 6, 1933, in Cambria, IN, to parents Edna (Bible) and William Woodruff. He married Virginia White on November 17, 1972. Harold graduated fro. m Rossville High...
Frankfort, INFrankfort Times

Riley School property sold to FHS alumnus

The Community Schools of Frankfort sold the Riley School property to Frankfort alumnus Kelly Good on Friday, May 14. The approximately 7-acre site sold for $312,500 after being on the market for just over one week. Mr. Good, owner of KJG Architecture in West Lafayette, plans to develop single family...
Clinton County, INFrankfort Times

Thursday Thunder in the forecast

What better way to celebrate “Thor’s Day” than with some thunder?. For the 10th straight summer, Thursday Thunder will descend on Veteran’s Park from 5:30-8 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month in downtown Frankfort from June 3 through October. Unlike many other traditional events that went...
Indiana Statejcpeats.com

450 North Columbus Indiana: Restaurant and Brewery

Hey, y’all! I recently had the chance to check out 450 North (Columbus, Indiana), a small craft brewery situated on the Simmons Family Farm. Since 2012, the Simmons Family has crafted top-notch beer, wine, and hard cider on-site. They also offer a full menu, wine tastings, and merchandise all within their state-of-the-art taproom and property. Whether you’re in the food for fantastic drinks or bites, 450 North Brewing is the stop for you!
Frankfort, INclintoncountydailynews.com

Live Remote Friday on WILO for Frankfort Library Event

Be sure to be listening to WILO from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Friday as Kevin Keith will be doing a live remote from the Frankfort Community Public Library. Kevin will be at the library for the Indiana Historical Society’s exhibit “In the Trenches of World War I”. In honor of the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is a half-scale replica of the Tomb, will be on display outside of the Library from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Frankfort, INclintoncountydailynews.com

Fred Williams

Fred Williams, 90 of rural Frankfort, died May 13, 2021 at I.U. Arnett Hospital, Lafayette, Ind. He was born August 4, 1930 in Clinton County to Wallace Estill ‘Pat’ & Avis Gertrude (Barnett) Williams. He married Jacquelyn Ann Pletch on May 17, 1952 in their first home in Frankfort and she survives.
Frankfort, INclintoncountydailynews.com

City Releases Series of Messages to Aid Residents

Frankfort Street Superintendent Jason Forsythe has released a series of MS4 messages involving the reasons behind doing certain things in the City of Frankfort. The messages also give reasons why every resident in the community needs to adhere and follow regulations. #1 – Stormwater. Stormwater, what’s the big deal?. Impervious...
Frankfort, INFrankfort Times

Stepping on Stigma

The fifth Stepping on Stigma 5K will begin with competitive runners leaving the finish line at 10 a.m. and then non-competitive runners and walkers starting at 10:05 a.m. Saturday at TPA Park in Frankfort. “There is a competitive 5K and a non-competitive 5K,” explained Lorra Archibald, executive director of Healthy...
Frankfort, INFrankfort Times

Frankfort observes National Police Week

In observance of National Police Week, the City of Frankfort joined communities across the nation in honoring law enforcement officers. During Monday evening’s Board of Works and Public Safety meeting in the council chambers of Old Stoney, Mayor Judy Sheets made a formal proclamation recognizing May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week in the City of Frankfort.
Frankfort, INFrankfort Times

Building an ‘A-Team’

Frankfort Main Street held its annual meeting and awards banquet on Thursday night at 51 West Event Center in downtown Frankfort. Those who attended the invitation-only event were treated to hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar while listening to live music from the RC Trio in the ballroom of 51 West. Once everybody settled in, they heard a presentation from guest speaker Gregory Allen Stube, a retired Green Beret. Stube, who nearly lost his life in Afghanistan, spoke about building a team, and how love and compassion plays a vital role in that process.
Frankfort, INclintoncountydailynews.com

Guest Speaker Highlights Main Street’s Celebration Night

When Greg Stube enlisted in the U.S. Army Infantry in July 1988, he only wanted two things — a paycheck and respect. Since his retirement after 23 years of service, Stube became the host of his own television show called “Coming Home with Greg Stube.” Since the end of the series, Stube has turned to public speaking, consulting and charity work with a focus on youth training and development. He currently services as a leadership presenter for the FBI and the FBI National Academy in Washington, D.C. and Quantico.
Clinton County, INagrinews-pubs.com

Mom leads by example

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A true leader leads by example — and so does a good mother. “My mom is not a woman of many words,” said Kenzie House, a farmer in Clinton County. “She is not a talker. But she shows a lot through her actions. She has taught me a lot through her actions.”
Frankfort, INFrankfort Times

Sheriff hosts National Day of Prayer Breakfast

Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly hosted a National Day of Prayer Breakfast on Thursday morning at the 51 West Event Center in downtown Frankfort. Among those in attendance were Congressman Jim Baird, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, State Senator Brian Buchanan and retired Indiana State Police Major Tom Melville. “The...
Frankfort, INclintoncountydailynews.com

Frankfort Library Brings WWI To Life

The Friends of the Frankfort Public Library invites you to “In the Trenches of World War I” during the month of May. Several contributors have teamed up to bring you compelling stories of WWI and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier located in Arlington National Cemetery. These month-long programs are...
Frankfort, INclintoncountydailynews.com

2021 Car, Truck, And Bike Show At The Frankfort Moose Lodge

The Frankfort Moose Lodge hosted their first car show of 2021 on Sunday, April 18th. The weather was wonderful and so were the cars that started rolling in. This was a community event so everyone was able to enjoy the colors and styles of vehicles that were displayed and there was no charge to come check them out. Registration started at 9:00 am and by the time it had ended there were around 70 or so cars registered. Jay Large was the DJ providing great music and also provided a microphone to Billy Scott who provided some entertainment and announcements to the crowd. The judging started at 3:00. Car owners came from Frankfort, Kokomo, Lebanon, and Westfield, IL.
Clinton County, INclintoncountydailynews.com

Senior Olympics Returns For Clinton County

Senior Olympics is Back! It’s time to get back outside and enjoy the smiling faces, fresh air, and fun. Genda will be having OUTDOOR events for Senior Olympics this year. The events will be held during the week of May 24-28. If you are 55 years old and up and would like to join in on the FUN, registrations forms are available in Frankfort at:
Clinton County, INFrankfort Times

SHARP begins 5th year in Clinton County

The Senior Homeowner Assistance for Repairs Program (SHARP) begins its fifth year of providing funds to help qualified senior citizen homeowners address higher cost maintenance items such as roofs, windows, heating and air conditioning systems. Grants may also be used to make accessibility modifications such as handicapped-friendly showers and access ramps.
Frankfort, INFrankfort Times

‘Let the Good Times roll’

Good Times Professional Audio has been providing its services to the community since 2018, but it now has its own store at 5 W. Clinton St. in Downtown Frankfort. “Getting our office space, the big purpose for this for me and my two partners (Brad Sanders and Tommy Montgomery) is so clients can come into a comfortable space to be in,” said Kyle Bruton, owner of Good Times Professional Audio. “We have our setup in here. Everything is ready to go. We can hit play and let them see what they are going to get, let them hear a little bit of it. We will have everything set up here so they can see the top-of-the-line of what we’ve got – what we offer, how we sound and how we look. It is a ‘try it before you buy it,’ I guess you would say. They can come in here to sign contracts and do paperwork – whatever needs to be done. It gives us a centralized location.”