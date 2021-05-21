Coming soon: Bingham events

(BINGHAM, ME) Live events are lining up on the Bingham calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bingham:

THISFEST 2021 North Anson, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Weeks Drive, North Anson, ME 04958

3 Nights of Music and Camping. Sounds range from EDM to Jam Bands. 3 Stages; Stage 1: Past. Stage 2: Present. Stage 3: Future. Word

Monthly Club Meeting Kingfield, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Join us t the Sled Shed/Park N Ride for our monthly club meeting! If you cannot join in person, there will be the option for a virtual attendance!

Maine - Moosehead Lake ATV Trail System Bingham, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 36 Main St, Bingham, ME

RSVP to- http://cmatva.org/site/index.php/768-2/ www.maine.gov/ifw/atv-snowmobile/atv/index.html for more info Please see this website for trip details...

Hunt's Photo Adventure: Spring in Solon Solon, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: Route 201A, Solon, ME 04979

Spring in the woods of Maine is an exciting time for creativity.

Awookening North Anson, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1 weeks drive, North Anson, ME 04958

A one of a kind gathering in New England. Our annual festival where we celebrate awakenings and more importantly our creators.