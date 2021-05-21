newsbreak-logo
Bingham, ME

Coming soon: Bingham events

Bingham News Beat
Bingham News Beat
 1 day ago

(BINGHAM, ME) Live events are lining up on the Bingham calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bingham:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uPa9W_0a7CvWlS00

THISFEST 2021

North Anson, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Weeks Drive, North Anson, ME 04958

3 Nights of Music and Camping. Sounds range from EDM to Jam Bands. 3 Stages; Stage 1: Past. Stage 2: Present. Stage 3: Future. Word

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ouj8z_0a7CvWlS00

Monthly Club Meeting

Kingfield, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Join us t the Sled Shed/Park N Ride for our monthly club meeting! If you cannot join in person, there will be the option for a virtual attendance!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=127IgC_0a7CvWlS00

Maine - Moosehead Lake ATV Trail System

Bingham, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 36 Main St, Bingham, ME

RSVP to- http://cmatva.org/site/index.php/768-2/ www.maine.gov/ifw/atv-snowmobile/atv/index.html for more info Please see this website for trip details...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSEaA_0a7CvWlS00

Hunt's Photo Adventure: Spring in Solon

Solon, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: Route 201A, Solon, ME 04979

Spring in the woods of Maine is an exciting time for creativity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=174gqa_0a7CvWlS00

Awookening

North Anson, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1 weeks drive, North Anson, ME 04958

A one of a kind gathering in New England. Our annual festival where we celebrate awakenings and more importantly our creators.

Bingham News Beat

Bingham News Beat

Bingham, ME
5
Followers
10
Post
39
Views
ABOUT

With Bingham News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

