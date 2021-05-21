Live events on the horizon in Hoxie

(HOXIE, KS) Live events are lining up on the Hoxie calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hoxie area:

Crossroads Panel Discussion :: Opportunities for Young People in NW Kansas Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 1905 S Franklin Ave, Colby, KS

Please join the Prairie Museum of Art and History for a free presentation and discussion with Jacque Beckman of Nex-Generation Roundup for Youth, Nadine Sigle of Kansas PRIDE, and Erin Mathews of...

Donut Dash Fun Run Oakley, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 3502 US-40, Oakley, KS

Donut Dash Fun Run takes place June 5, 2021 in Oakley, Kansas. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

Jukebox Saturday Night Oakley, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 118 W 7th St, Oakley, KS

Jukebox Saturday Night is a big musical review of the great Big Bands during the 1930s, 40s, and 50s. Performance celebrate America's Swing Era, featuring the greatest hits recorded by Glenn...

Cruise, Shoes & BBQs Grainfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 223 Main St, Grainfield, KS

Cruise, Shoes & BBQs is a small town-big fun event in Grainfield KS, right along I-70. Enjoy fair style food, a car show, burger battle, poker run, co-ed sand volleyball tournament, LOTS of kids...

Grinnell/Oakley 3 Person Scramble Oakley, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 815 W South 2nd St, Oakley, KS

3 Person Scrambled played in Grinnell on Saturday, May 22nd and Oakley on Sunday, May 23rd. $100 per person/$300 per team