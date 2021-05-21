newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Osborne, KS

Live events Osborne — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Osborne News Watch
Osborne News Watch
 1 day ago

(OSBORNE, KS) Live events are lining up on the Osborne calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Osborne area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ARiQD_0a7CvSEY00

Celebration of life

Tipton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 308 Gambrinus, Tipton, KS

Here is Doralyn Ann Dubbert’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Doralyn Ann Dubbert of Cawker City, Kansas, born in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zTEFd_0a7CvSEY00

The Incredible Vacation Bible School at Bethany Church

Hunter, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 10:00 AM

This year's VBS is going to be INCREDIBLE -- it is the Incredible Race! We will talk about One Family, One Race, One Savior! Your kids won't want to miss out on an awesome packed week of diving...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30yfiR_0a7CvSEY00

Savanna Chestnut & The Field Hands

Downs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:59 PM

Recently seen on The Voice - Savanna has opened for acts like Eli Young Band, Tanya Tucker, Ned Ledoux, Sunny Sweeny, Ward Davis, Granger Smith, Restless Heart, and Shenandoah. Plays Local band...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OlACC_0a7CvSEY00

High School Weeks 4-6 | Beloit

Beloit, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 622 E Main St, Beloit, KS

Visit http://salinadiocese.org/.../office-of.../prayer-and-action/ for more information and ask your parish CYO leader how you can sign up for this event! - During the week, high school students...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pDnHX_0a7CvSEY00

Solomon Valley Farmer's Market

Beloit, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: Beloit, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours: Memorial Day Weekend Through Labor Day Weekend May 26 - September, 2021Wednesday, 4pm - 7pm Location: Little Red School House Rd

Learn More
Osborne News Watch

Osborne News Watch

Osborne, KS
1
Followers
23
Post
48
Views
ABOUT

With Osborne News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Osborne, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Beloit, KS
City
Tipton, KS
Beloit, KS
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Granger Smith
Person
Tanya Tucker
Person
Ned Ledoux
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Obituary#Live Events#Memorial Day Weekend#Event Venues#Live Theater#Local Events#Vbs#The Voice Savanna#Eli Young Band#Sun Jul 07#Gambrinus#Little Red School House#Live Content#Entertainers#In Person Events#Stand Up Comedy#Remote Audiences#Formats#Acts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
BusinessCBS News

Apple's Tim Cook grilled by judge in Epic Games’ Fortnite trial

In a first, the CEO of Apple testified in a groundbreaking court case. Tim Cook was in a federal court in California, defending charges that his company's app store is an unfair monopoly. CBS News technology reporter Dan Patterson reports on how the tech giant is squaring off against the maker of a popular video game.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Epstein guards strike deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time

Two guards with the Bureau of Prisons who were watching disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself will avoid any jail time after striking a plea deal, despite admitting they falsified records. Tova Noel and Michael Thomas were accused of sleeping and surfing the internet the night Epstein...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS News

Ana forms near Bermuda, becoming first named storm in the Atlantic this year

Subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ana was located about 200 miles northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, the hurricane center said in a 5 a.m. advisory. The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate in a few days, forecasters said.