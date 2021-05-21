Live events Osborne — what’s coming up

(OSBORNE, KS) Live events are lining up on the Osborne calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Osborne area:

Celebration of life Tipton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 308 Gambrinus, Tipton, KS

Here is Doralyn Ann Dubbert’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Doralyn Ann Dubbert of Cawker City, Kansas, born in...

The Incredible Vacation Bible School at Bethany Church Hunter, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 10:00 AM

This year's VBS is going to be INCREDIBLE -- it is the Incredible Race! We will talk about One Family, One Race, One Savior! Your kids won't want to miss out on an awesome packed week of diving...

Savanna Chestnut & The Field Hands Downs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:59 PM

Recently seen on The Voice - Savanna has opened for acts like Eli Young Band, Tanya Tucker, Ned Ledoux, Sunny Sweeny, Ward Davis, Granger Smith, Restless Heart, and Shenandoah. Plays Local band...

High School Weeks 4-6 | Beloit Beloit, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 622 E Main St, Beloit, KS

Visit http://salinadiocese.org/.../office-of.../prayer-and-action/ for more information and ask your parish CYO leader how you can sign up for this event! - During the week, high school students...

Solomon Valley Farmer's Market Beloit, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: Beloit, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours: Memorial Day Weekend Through Labor Day Weekend May 26 - September, 2021Wednesday, 4pm - 7pm Location: Little Red School House Rd