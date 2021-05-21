Hill City events coming soon

(HILL CITY, KS) Live events are coming to Hill City.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hill City area:

Memorial Day Celebration & Car Show Morland, KS

Starts at: Sun May 05, 06:00 PM

Annual Memorial Day Celebration and Car Show with Street Dance.

Arts & Crafts Fair Logan, KS

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Logan is a farming community nestled in northwest Kansas on Highway 9. Logan is home to the Dane G. Hansen Museum, sponsor of one of the best arts and crafts fairs in the state. On Saturday...

Downtown Ellis Art Walk Ellis, KS

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 820 Washington St, Ellis, KS

Downtown Ellis Art Walk at Ellis Alliance, 820 Washington St, Ellis, KS 67637, Ellis, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm

Kansas Pacific Model Railroad Club Ellis, KS

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 911 Washington St, Ellis, KS

Kansas Pacific Model Railroad Club at Ellis Railroad Museum & Doll Display, 911 Washington St, Ellis, KS 67637, 67637, Ellis, United States on Sat Jun 12 2021 at 10:00 am to 02:00 pm

Ellis City Wide Garage Sale Ellis, KS

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 820 Washington St, Ellis, KS

The annual Ellis City Wide Garage Sale will be Saturday, June 5th. Register your sale. It is $10 per-location to be on the map and advertised through the Chamber. Forms will be available at a...