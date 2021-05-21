newsbreak-logo
Hill City, KS

Hill City events coming soon

Hill City Digest
 1 day ago

(HILL CITY, KS) Live events are coming to Hill City.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hill City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWDfT_0a7CvQT600

Memorial Day Celebration & Car Show

Morland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 06:00 PM

Annual Memorial Day Celebration and Car Show with Street Dance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgRDV_0a7CvQT600

Arts & Crafts Fair

Logan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Logan is a farming community nestled in northwest Kansas on Highway 9. Logan is home to the Dane G. Hansen Museum, sponsor of one of the best arts and crafts fairs in the state. On Saturday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AgWkJ_0a7CvQT600

Downtown Ellis Art Walk

Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 820 Washington St, Ellis, KS

Downtown Ellis Art Walk at Ellis Alliance, 820 Washington St, Ellis, KS 67637, Ellis, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ww1cP_0a7CvQT600

Kansas Pacific Model Railroad Club

Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 911 Washington St, Ellis, KS

Kansas Pacific Model Railroad Club at Ellis Railroad Museum & Doll Display, 911 Washington St, Ellis, KS 67637, 67637, Ellis, United States on Sat Jun 12 2021 at 10:00 am to 02:00 pm

Ellis City Wide Garage Sale

Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 820 Washington St, Ellis, KS

The annual Ellis City Wide Garage Sale will be Saturday, June 5th. Register your sale. It is $10 per-location to be on the map and advertised through the Chamber. Forms will be available at a...

Hill City, KS
ABOUT

With Hill City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

