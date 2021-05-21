Live events on the horizon in Garden Valley
(GARDEN VALLEY, ID) Garden Valley is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Garden Valley:
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM
Address: 5337 Idaho 55, Horseshoe Bend, ID 83629
The 2021 Eagle Rodeo will be our 20th Annual , 3-day PRCA rodeo. Come join us in the action!
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 12:00 AM
Address: 305 Main St, Idaho City, ID
Come out and bring in the New Years Pocket Of Bones and Harleys style! This is a party of parties! Be there!
Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 PM
Music event in Idaho City, ID by Gold Mine Grill & Saloon on Saturday, May 22 2021
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 PM
Music event in Idaho City, ID by Gold Mine Grill & Saloon on Sunday, July 4 2021
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM
Address: 123 Bucking Horse Lane, Idaho City, ID
American Blazer Horse Assoc. All Riders, All Breeds welcome $25 for the Ride & Lunch See flyer for additional info. Reserve Campsites through Cowboy Campground. $10 day fee applies if not camping.