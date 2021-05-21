newsbreak-logo
Garden Valley, ID

Live events on the horizon in Garden Valley

Garden Valley News Flash
 1 day ago

(GARDEN VALLEY, ID) Garden Valley is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Garden Valley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ukBda_0a7CvPaN00

Eagle Rodeo

Horseshoe Bend, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 5337 Idaho 55, Horseshoe Bend, ID 83629

The 2021 Eagle Rodeo will be our 20th Annual , 3-day PRCA rodeo. Come join us in the action!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQA9m_0a7CvPaN00

Bring In 2022 With Pocket Of Bones @ Harleys!

Idaho City, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 12:00 AM

Address: 305 Main St, Idaho City, ID

Come out and bring in the New Years Pocket Of Bones and Harleys style! This is a party of parties! Be there!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rn8ho_0a7CvPaN00

Mississippi Marshall. LIVE AT THE GOLD MINE!

Idaho City, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 PM

Music event in Idaho City, ID by Gold Mine Grill & Saloon on Saturday, May 22 2021

Noble Holt and Captain SNAFU LIVE AT THE MINE! 4th of July Party!

Idaho City, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Music event in Idaho City, ID by Gold Mine Grill & Saloon on Sunday, July 4 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eBF8C_0a7CvPaN00

Fall Fun Trail Ride - 12th Annual

Idaho City, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 123 Bucking Horse Lane, Idaho City, ID

American Blazer Horse Assoc. All Riders, All Breeds welcome $25 for the Ride & Lunch See flyer for additional info. Reserve Campsites through Cowboy Campground. $10 day fee applies if not camping.

ABOUT

With Garden Valley News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

