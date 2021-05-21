Live events on the horizon in Ness City

(NESS CITY, KS) Live events are lining up on the Ness City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ness City:

Please join us for a Celebration of the Life of Marion Kay Crawford Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 394 St John - St Andrew Rd, Ellis, KS

Please join us for a Celebration of the Life of Marion Kay Crawford July 10, 2021 1:30 pm - 4:00 pm St. John Lutheran Church 394 Saint John Saint Andrew Rd Ellis, KS 67637 * Dessert and “snacks”...

Ellis City Wide Garage Sale Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 820 Washington St, Ellis, KS

The annual Ellis City Wide Garage Sale will be Saturday, June 5th. Register your sale. It is $10 per-location to be on the map and advertised through the Chamber. Forms will be available at a...

Summer Smash Pickleball Tournament Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 815 Jefferson St, Ellis, KS

Celebrate the Fourth of July Weekend with a Pickleball Tournament on The Bricks in Downtown Hays! With Men's, Women's, and Mixed teams available, this tournament is perfect for every skill level...

Gun and Fishing Auction Schoenchen, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM

Sporting Good Auction Date: Sunday, May 23, 2021 Time: 1:00 PM Location: Schoenchen Community Center, Schoenchen, KS Sellers: T. & C. Beckman Fishing Equipment: Fishing rods Fishing reels 20 ...

S'moresfest Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 32001 KS-147, Ellis, KS

Location: Cedar Bluff State Park Type: Social Event Date: Saturday, August 07, 2021 Contact: Amber McLaughlin Phone No: 7857-726-3212 Time: 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm Other Information: Join us for our...