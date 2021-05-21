Live events on the horizon in Fullerton
(FULLERTON, NE) Fullerton has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fullerton:
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Address: 2398 S 220 th Ave, Central City, NE
Join us for our annual (expect 2020😉) fundraiser. Enjoy a steak or burger meal and fellowship. Hope to see you there! $15 for a steak dinner and $8 for a hamburger meal.
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:30 AM
Address: 1784 Fairgrounds Rd, Central City, NE
Are you showing an animal at the county fair? YES—Read on! PRE-REGISTER by 5:00 p.m. the weekday prior to class! https://forms.gle/H8WBiXtvDsBCqqGg6 REQUIREMENTS: Nebraska 4-H youth age 8-18...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 1025 P322 Rd, Fullerton, NE
Trails open to Jeeps and other short wheel based vehicles (Weather Permitting) Closed for hiking Saturday September 4, 2021 9 AM - 7 PM Sunday September 5, 2021 9 AM - 7 PM Monday September 6...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Address: 500-598 A St, Central City, NE
1st 50 entries will receive a dash plaque 5 Trophies to be given out $10 entry fee Hamburger and Hotdog lunch available All proceeds go to Eagles State Charity for Alzheimers
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM
Address: 2502 17th Ave, Central City, NE
An educational field day for anyone who loves taking photos! Start approaching your photography like a pro by learning the secrets to epic outdoor photos! Easy, fun, and hands-on with time to...