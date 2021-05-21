newsbreak-logo
Live events on the horizon in Fullerton

Fullerton News Flash
 1 day ago

(FULLERTON, NE) Fullerton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fullerton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NFcEB_0a7CvMBQ00

Steak Fry

Central City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 2398 S 220 th Ave, Central City, NE

Join us for our annual (expect 2020😉) fundraiser. Enjoy a steak or burger meal and fellowship. Hope to see you there! $15 for a steak dinner and $8 for a hamburger meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fnOk9_0a7CvMBQ00

Instructor-Led Dates YQCA (Youth for the Quality Care of Animals)

Central City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 1784 Fairgrounds Rd, Central City, NE

Are you showing an animal at the county fair? YES—Read on! PRE-REGISTER by 5:00 p.m. the weekday prior to class! https://forms.gle/H8WBiXtvDsBCqqGg6 REQUIREMENTS: Nebraska 4-H youth age 8-18...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ccn5J_0a7CvMBQ00

Jeep the Leap (trails open to jeeps, no hiking)

Fullerton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1025 P322 Rd, Fullerton, NE

Trails open to Jeeps and other short wheel based vehicles (Weather Permitting) Closed for hiking Saturday September 4, 2021 9 AM - 7 PM Sunday September 5, 2021 9 AM - 7 PM Monday September 6...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FFH3c_0a7CvMBQ00

1st Annual Car, Rat Rod, and Bike Show

Central City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 500-598 A St, Central City, NE

1st 50 entries will receive a dash plaque 5 Trophies to be given out $10 entry fee Hamburger and Hotdog lunch available All proceeds go to Eagles State Charity for Alzheimers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yzTAj_0a7CvMBQ00

Outdoor Special Effects Photography

Central City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 2502 17th Ave, Central City, NE

An educational field day for anyone who loves taking photos! Start approaching your photography like a pro by learning the secrets to epic outdoor photos! Easy, fun, and hands-on with time to...

#Live Events#Photography#Live Theater#Live Music Venues#Central Ave#New Music#Ne Join#Pre Register#Ne Trails#Hamburger#Dinner#Epic Outdoor Photos#Live Content#Music Clubs#Stand Up Comedy#Weather Permitting#Remote Audiences#In Person Formats#Live Remote Experience#Steak
