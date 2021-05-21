newsbreak-logo
Newcomb, NM

Coming soon: Newcomb events

Newcomb Post
Newcomb Post
 1 day ago

(NEWCOMB, NM) Newcomb has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newcomb area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UCPdd_0a7CvLIh00

Navajo Prep Varsity Softball @ Tohatchi

Tohatchi, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 05:45 AM

The Tohatchi (NM) varsity softball team has a home conference game vs. Navajo Prep (Farmington, NM) on Tuesday, May 25 @ 5p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUhYi_0a7CvLIh00

Visitation

Kirtland, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 17 Rd 6500, Kirtland, NM

Here is Junior Lopez’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Junior Lopez (Kirtland, New Mexico), who passed away on May...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21WVJW_0a7CvLIh00

Newcomb High School Graduation

Shiprock, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: Gym, CCSD Business Office (EV), S. of US Hwy 64-Old High A, Shiprock, NM

• Central Consolidated School District - Board Meetings • Newcomb High School - Newcomb High School Events

With Newcomb Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

