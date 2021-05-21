Coming soon: Newcomb events

(NEWCOMB, NM) Newcomb has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newcomb area:

Navajo Prep Varsity Softball @ Tohatchi Tohatchi, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 05:45 AM

The Tohatchi (NM) varsity softball team has a home conference game vs. Navajo Prep (Farmington, NM) on Tuesday, May 25 @ 5p.

Visitation Kirtland, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 17 Rd 6500, Kirtland, NM

Here is Junior Lopez’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Junior Lopez (Kirtland, New Mexico), who passed away on May...

Newcomb High School Graduation Shiprock, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: Gym, CCSD Business Office (EV), S. of US Hwy 64-Old High A, Shiprock, NM

• Central Consolidated School District - Board Meetings • Newcomb High School - Newcomb High School Events