West Yellowstone, MT

Events on the West Yellowstone calendar

West Yellowstone Digest
 1 day ago

(WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT) West Yellowstone is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Yellowstone:

West Yellowstone Colt Starting Clinic

West Yellowstone, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 2865 Targhee Pass Hwy, West Yellowstone, MT

Cost of $500 for a 4-day Colt Start Clinic with Andy Keys. Unhandled, green or colts needing a refresher welcome. Limit of 7 participants. To sign-up contact Jessica at (208) 596-5432. Prepayment...

Thanksgiving Dinner

West Yellowstone, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 233 Firehole Ave, West Yellowstone, MT

Families please plan to bring an appetizer to share for Thanksgiving dinner, and also bring your own beverages. The athletes always arrive very hungry from their longer ski day, and everyone...

Wild Trout Symposium

West Yellowstone, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 315 Yellowstone Ave, West Yellowstone, MT

The Wild Trout Symposium brings together a broad and diverse audience of non-profit conservation groups, media representatives, educators, anglers, fishing guides, government entities, and...

Funeral service

West Yellowstone, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 10 S Geyser St, West Yellowstone, MT

Here is Pierre Martineau Sr.’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Pierre Martineau Sr. (West Yellowstone, Montana), born in...

Wild West Saloon

West Yellowstone, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 14 Madison Ave, West Yellowstone, MT

Music event in West Yellowstone, MT by Southern Satellite on Thursday, July 1 2021

West Yellowstone Digest

West Yellowstone, MT
With West Yellowstone Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Obituary#Trout#Stand Up Comedy#Live Events#Event Venues#Live Music Venues#Mt Cost#Colt Start Clinic#Thu Nov 11#Mt Families#Southern Satellite#Yellowstone Ave#Mt Music Event#In Person Events#Sign Up Contact#Thanksgiving Dinner#Fishing Guides#Anglers#Live Content#Remote Versions
